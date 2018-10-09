Needless to say, any human clinical application for this kind of procedure is a long way off. Apart from the enormous ethical and regulatory hurdles that would currently stifle prenatal gene editing in humans, the specific technology needs a great deal more study and refinement. However, this singular breakthrough is a major step forward in finding a cure for a large number of genetic disorders. This kind of prenatal base editing could effectively target a number of monogenetic disorders caused by single errors or mutations in just one gene.