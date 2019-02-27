Following a setback in 2018 with the FDA temporarily hitting pause on the US arm of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial pending "the resolution of certain questions," one of the first CRISPR human trials to take place outside of China has now commenced. The gene-editing therapy, called CTX001, is designed to treat beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Both conditions are caused by a mutation in a single gene. CTX001 involves engineering a patient's stem cells with a single genetic change designed to raise levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.