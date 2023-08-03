Shine bright this back-to-school season with COB Mini Flashlight for $15

TL;DR: A compact and versatile tool, the COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight provides bright and efficient illumination in various situations, making it a handy companion for everyday tasks and emergencies, and is now available for $14.99 (reg. $21), or in a 2-pack for $21.99 (reg. $42).

In the bustling world of back-to-school shopping, where students and parents alike are on the hunt for the latest gadgets and gizmos, one emerges from the shadows: the COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight.

What makes this a standout? How about its seven different light modes? From a steady beam to a pulsating strobe, and even an SOS signal for those truly desperate moments when you can't find your locker, this flashlight has got you covered. Whether you're studying late into the night, exploring the depths of your backpack, or searching for your misplaced lunch money, this trusty companion will be by your side, ready to shine its dazzling 1,000 lumens on any situation.

Small in size but big on functionality, this flashlight features cutting-edge COB technology. The Chip-on-Board design allows multiple LED chips to be packed closely together, resulting in a brighter and more efficient beam.

But more than just a flashlight, it also doubles as a keychain. You'll never have to worry about misplacing your keys again. Attach it to your backpack and it will be at the ready for when you need a quick burst of light to find something in your bag or locker.

Of course, this handy little gadget is useful beyond the school setting. Imagine using it during camping trips to light up your tent or guide you on nighttime hikes. When walking your furry friend after sunset, this flashlight can provide much-needed visibility and safety. Anytime you need extra illumination is the perfect opportunity to shine this light.

Versatile, waterproof, and USB rechargeable, the COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight is a must-have item for your return to your academic year. Be sure to take advantage of our reduced price during our Back-to-School campaign, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change