Glooin turns Chrome into a lifetime screen recorder for $24.99

TL;DR: Record your screen and share a link instantly with a Glooin Starter Plan lifetime subscription for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Explaining a bug or a design change in Slack usually takes a long thread. Glooin records your screen from Chrome and copies a share link the moment you stop, and a lifetime subscription is $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Record, stop, paste the link

Glooin runs as a Chrome extension in Chrome, Edge, Brave, or Arc on Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. You can record your screen, a single tab, or a window along with your webcam and audio, then pause or restart without creating extra files. When you stop, the video uploads and the link is copied to your clipboard. Viewers don’t need an account, an extension, or a download, and playback works in any desktop or mobile browser.

Glooin also lets you add clickable buttons to any recording, such as a booking link, a checkout page, or a help doc, and click analytics show how many viewers used each one. Free screen recorders don’t include buttons or click tracking.

Every video and screenshot gets an automatic transcript, so you can search your library by what was said. Screenshots can be marked up with arrows, boxes, highlights, text, and blur before you send them. Unlimited workspaces keep each client or project in its own space.

Starter includes 25GB of storage and recordings up to 10 minutes long on unlimited devices under one account.

Send a two-minute video instead of another long message.

For a limited time, get a Glooin Starter Plan lifetime subscription on sale for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.