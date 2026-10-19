© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Glooin turns Chrome into a lifetime screen recorder for $24.99

October 19, 2026

TL;DR: Record your screen and share a link instantly with a Glooin Starter Plan lifetime subscription for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Explaining a bug or a design change in Slack usually takes a long thread. Glooin records your screen from Chrome and copies a share link the moment you stop, and a lifetime subscription is $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Record, stop, paste the link

Glooin runs as a Chrome extension in Chrome, Edge, Brave, or Arc on Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. You can record your screen, a single tab, or a window along with your webcam and audio, then pause or restart without creating extra files. When you stop, the video uploads and the link is copied to your clipboard. Viewers don’t need an account, an extension, or a download, and playback works in any desktop or mobile browser.

Glooin also lets you add clickable buttons to any recording, such as a booking link, a checkout page, or a help doc, and click analytics show how many viewers used each one. Free screen recorders don’t include buttons or click tracking.

Every video and screenshot gets an automatic transcript, so you can search your library by what was said. Screenshots can be marked up with arrows, boxes, highlights, text, and blur before you send them. Unlimited workspaces keep each client or project in its own space.

Starter includes 25GB of storage and recordings up to 10 minutes long on unlimited devices under one account.

Send a two-minute video instead of another long message.

For a limited time, get a Glooin Starter Plan lifetime subscription on sale for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
Turn your DVD shelf into MP4s with this $24.97 Windows ripper
A shelf of DVDs takes up space, and none of those movies will play on your phone. DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper turns those discs into digital files, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $24.97 (MSRP $59.99).
Deals
You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more
Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.
Deals
A $200 MacBook Air is real, but supplies won’t last
Apple laptops don’t usually dip under $300, refurbished or otherwise, so take a look at this piece of fruit. It’s a 13-inch MacBook Air, grade-A refurbished, running an Intel Core i5 and rated for up to 12 hours on a charge.
Deals
ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini is a $59.25 lifetime offer we’ll happily take
Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and more from one workspace instead of bouncing between tabs. Through Aug. 9, ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan is a one-time $59.25 (reg. $619) with code AUG25.
Deals
Working or studying on Windows? Get Office 2024 Pro Plus for $50
Need Microsoft Office for work or school? Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows gives you familiar tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more without the added baggage of another subscription. Grab your lifetime license for just $50.
Deals
This like-new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is just $369.99 right now
If you love Apple’s sadly departed Touch Bar feature, this is the deal for you: Right now you can get a like-new MacBook Pro with the coveted Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar and a stacked feature set for $1,429.01 less than buying it new.