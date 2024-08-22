Now AI can even help you sleep easier

TL;DR: If you're waking up tired, find out why with the Go2sleep 3. This AI-powered sleep monitor analyzes your sleep throughout the night and gives you curated insights in the morning, and it's only $98.99.

A good night's sleep is essential for short-term comfort and long-term health, but it's not that simple. If you struggle to sleep peacefully and want to find out why, use the Go2sleep 3, an AI-powered sleep tracker.

This AI sleep monitor continuously tracks key health metrics throughout the night to give you detailed insights and personalized recommendations to improve your sleep quality and overall well-being, and it's already marked down. Get the Go2sleep 3 for $98.99 (reg. $129).



Why monitor your sleep?

There's more to measuring your sleep quality than how you feel in the morning, and Go2sleep's AI-driven algorithm can tell you about it. This device generates comprehensive sleep reports and personalized recommendations via the SLEEPON 3 app so you can adjust your routines for better rest and recovery.

In practice, here is what you can expect. Before you do anything else, there's a short Sleep Quality Assessment. It only takes a few minutes and asks basic questions about your sleep habits. The Go2Sleep itself is an adjustable ring with a sensor on one end. Put it on before you sleep. Through the night, the AI will monitor things like your heart rate variability and blood glucose (non-invasively). It even checks your blood oxygen and tracks your sleep stages. When you wake up, you'll get detailed sleep factor insights that tell you about notable patterns or irregularities in your sleep.

What sets the Go2sleep apart from other sleep monitors is how much both how much it monitors your sleep and the quality of the analysis. Some sleep trackers only monitor your sleep sporadically, so the data may be incomplete. Go2sleep is constant, and it analyzes the data for you. It even gives you personalized recommendations to help you improve your sleep health.



More than just a sleep tracker

Find out what you can do to improve your sleep based on real, reliable data gathered constantly throughout the night.

Get the Go2sleep 3 for $98.99.

