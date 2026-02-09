Microsoft Office lifetime licenses are now less than the subscription

TL;DR: Download Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for PC or Mac on sale for $99.97 while supplies last (MSRP $249.99).

Subscription fees are out of control. Somehow, the lifetime version of Microsoft Office is now cheaper than paying $9.99/month for Microsoft 365. Yeah, just to write documents, crunch numbers, or build presentations. Buy it once, use it forever.

Every Office app you love for a one-time price

Office 2024 Home & Business gives you the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote installed directly on one Mac or PC. No internet? No problem. Everything works offline, just like classic Office—only faster, smarter, and more modern.

Compared to Office 2021, this release brings noticeable performance upgrades:



In Excel: Faster performance when working with large datasets and multiple open workbooks, plus AI-powered insights that help identify trends and suggest effective visualizations automatically.

In Word: Smart Compose and Focus Mode help you write more efficiently by reducing distractions and offering AI-assisted text suggestions in real time.

In PowerPoint: New recording tools let you capture presentations with voice narration, video, and closed captions—ideal for remote meetings, online classes, or asynchronous presentations.

Collaboration also gets a boost with real-time co-authoring, comments, version history, and deeper Microsoft Teams integration.

Unlike Microsoft 365, this one-time license skips cloud storage and future version upgrades, but if you just want the newest Office apps on your computer without ongoing fees, it’s a smart trade-off.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business on your computer for just $99.97 while codes last (MSRP $249.99).

