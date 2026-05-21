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Get quick access to the likes of Gemini, ChatGPT, and more for just $70

May 21, 2026

TL;DR: If you’re looking to streamline your workflow, 1min.AI is an all-in-one that’ll tackle whatever task you have. Grab your lifetime subscription to the Advanced Business Plan to access over 4 million credits per month for just $69.97 (reg. $540).

AI models have their strengths and weaknesses, but given how subscriptions stack up, it can feel like more work than it’s worth. But with the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan, you can access all the top models in one place, under a single subscription.

Ditch the dozen apps for something simpler

It’s hard to be efficient when you have to tab-switch between AI models all the time and spend a fortune on multiple subscriptions. But the good news is that this 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan gives you access to over 21 of the top models under one roof.

From here, how you use the platform is up to you. You can chat with the various AI assistants, create images, optimize your workflow, make use of the comprehensive writing tools, or even edit video and audio. What’s more, this lifetime license gives you 4,000,000 credits per month—meaning you could generate over 1 million words, 1.2k images, 37 videos, and transcription coverage of over 14.5k seconds per month.

This Advanced Business Plan also comes with an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, flexible credit use, and support for up to 20 members. What’s more, you’ll also get access to all product features, all the AI features, and all the AI models (including those from future updates). You can now also access your account from all platforms, including the web, Windows, Chrome, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

So, if you’re looking for a platform that allows easy access to all features through a user-friendly interface, 1min.AI can cover you for a lifetime.

Get lifetime access to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for $69.97 (reg. $540)—sale ends 31 May at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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