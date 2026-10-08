Switching to a Microsoft Office lifetime license is now only $30

TL;DR: Cancel Microsoft 365 and replace it with a Microsoft Office lifetime license, only $29.97 through October 11.

On top of being a paid subscription, Microsoft 365 frequently pushes updates without warning, completely changing your workspace. If you want a more stable option, it is now only $30 to switch to aMicrosoft Office Lifetime license(reg. $219.99).

Why get a lifetime license?

Beyond the financial incentive to replace a $99.99 yearly fee with a one-time payment, Microsoft Office Pro is just a simpler, more efficient system. One license gives you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and the free version of Teams on a single Windows PC. You can use it on a PC at home or at work, and the apps run the same in both places. Nothing on the PC prompts you to renew or sign in again to keep working.

Because this license connects to your device rather than a Microsoft account, the apps stay on the PC where you install them. This edition isn’t Microsoft 365, so nothing depends on a cloud plan to run. Access runs on the desktop, and the license doesn’t work with Parallels Pro or other virtual machines.

Delivery is instant and happens right after you complete your purchase. You’ll receive a download link and key you can use to redeem your software. Make sure to complete the redemption within seven days of making your purchase.

You don’t have to settle for software that’s always changing.

Right now, it’s only $29.97 to get a Microsoft Office Lifetime License.

Sale ends October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.