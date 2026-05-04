Set up Microsoft Office 2024 on your Mac or PC for $90

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC for $89.97 (64% off) through May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Still paying monthly for Word or Excel? That’s like burning money. With this Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business lifetime license, you skip subscriptions completely. Pay $89.97 and keep the full suite forever, with no hidden renewals.

Built for speed, collaboration, and work

Office 2024 is a newer version that’s tuned for performance, especially in Excel, where large datasets and multiple workbooks run more smoothly. PowerPoint now supports recording presentations with voice, video, and even live camera feeds, making remote presentations feel less like a compromise and more like a feature.

The interface follows Microsoft’s Fluent Design system, so everything feels consistent whether you’re switching between Word, Excel, or Outlook. The familiarity matters because it means less time relearning tools, more time getting things done.

The AI features are practical and not overwhelming. Word can help finish sentences, Excel can find patterns in your data, and built-in tools can summarize or translate content to save time. Outlook also has an improved accessibility checker to help make sure your emails are clear and easy to understand.

You also get real-time collaboration, comments, version history, and Teams integration, so working with others doesn’t require switching between apps.

Office 2024 is for practical, careful buyers, especially professionals and multitaskers who want tools they own, not rent. Get access for life and never worry about unexpected price increases or losing features.

Unlike the Home version, this edition includes Outlook and commercial-use rights, making it built for business use.

Ready to upgrade? Modern Office apps, smart AI features, and improved performance are yours for $89.97 (64% off) through May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t miss your chance because this Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC deal ends soon.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

