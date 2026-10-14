Your phone can teach you piano now. 5 years of lessons, $67.97

TL;DR: flowkey listens through your microphone or MIDI connection and gives feedback while you play. A 5-year Classic Plan subscription is on sale for $67.97 (MSRP $899) through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Most piano apps show you which keys to press. flowkey listens while you play and corrects you in real time, and a 5-year Classic Plan subscription is on sale for $67.97 (MSRP $899).

How flowkey turns your device into a piano teacher

Plug in a MIDI keyboard or just use your device’s microphone, and flowkey picks up what you’re playing as you play it. Hit a wrong note in bar 12 of a Chopin prelude, and the app flags it immediately, before you’ve practiced the mistake 50 more times and burned it into muscle memory. A wait mode takes this further by pausing the entire lesson until you play the correct note, so the app moves at your speed rather than dragging you along at a fixed tempo.

More than 1,000 classical and public-domain pieces make up the song library, all arranged by professional pianists at beginner through pro levels. You can start with a simplified version of Beethoven’s “Für Elise” this month and work up to the full arrangement over the next year, all within the same app.

Picking a piece above your current level won’t leave you stranded, either. A loop function lets you isolate a tricky four-bar section and repeat it until your fingers stop fumbling, and a slow-motion mode drops the playback speed so fast passages become manageable.

Courses on music theory, chord progressions, and sheet music reading fill in the foundation underneath the songs. Five years of access means enough time to go from learning where middle C is to playing full pieces with both hands.

Get five years of piano coaching with feedback that responds to every note you play.

flowkey Piano Learning App: Classic Plan (5-Year Subscription) is on sale for $67.97 (MSRP $899) through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.