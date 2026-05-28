A 1TB cloud storage lifetime subscription is just $130—until 5/31

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for $129.97 through 5/31 and simplify storage with privacy-focused cloud access, collaboration tools, and support across unlimited devices.

Cloud storage feels a lot less annoying when you stop paying for it every month. Koofr gives you 1TB of storage for life for a one-time $129.97 through 5/31—and helps bring your scattered files into one place.

One place for your files instead of five

Cloud storage is supposed to make digital life simpler. Instead, a lot of people end up with photos in one service, work files in another, backups somewhere else, and low-grade stress that they’re paying monthly to manage the problem.

Koofr simplifies the whole world of cloud storage. Founded in 2013 and backed by 4.3-star Trustpilot reviews, Koofr focuses less on locking users into one ecosystem and more on making storage easier to manage.

The biggest draw is obvious: 1TB of lifetime cloud storage with a one-time purchase. That’s enough room for roughly 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, or around 6.5 million document pages.

But storage size isn’t really the entire point.

What is Koofr?

Koofr also lets users connect existing accounts from Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive, making it possible to access files across services without constantly jumping platforms.

There’s also a super useful Duplicate Finder tool that helps identify and remove duplicate files—something most people discover they need approximately six years too late.

Unlike many cloud platforms, Koofr also emphasizes privacy and states that it does not track user activities.

On the practical side, it supports unlimited devices, works across desktop and mobile, and includes file-editing and collaboration tools for sharing work with colleagues.

This isn’t trying to become your entire digital life. It’s trying to make storing and finding your files feel less chaotic.

That’s a pretty good place to start.

Get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for a one-time payment of $129.97 (MSRP $810) using code KOOFR through May 31.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

