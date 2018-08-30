Dell's bright new monitor should be a sight for sore eyesView gallery - 5 images
Dell has pulled the wraps off a shiny new monitor at IFA in Berlin this week. The 27-in display is designed to be crisp and bright, with an ultra-thin profile. Dell calls it the "world's brightest in its class," but there are a few caveats to that claim.
The new monitor is an IPS LCD, with a so-called QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440. It's capable of displaying visuals with High Dynamic Range (HDR), and reportedly covers more than 99 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, and 90 percent of DCI-P3.
According to Dell, it's designed to show off brighter whites, deeper blacks and richer colors. A system called ComfortView reduces flickering and the blue light emissions that can harm eyes and mess with your sleeping patterns.
Boasting a peak brightness of 600 nits, the company wants to call it the world's brightest, but there's some fine print to the claim – it's the brightest "27-in QHD USB-C monitor." Sure, 600 nits is nothing to scoff at, but it's not unheard of on other monitors, and some of the more extravagant ones go to 1,000 nits or more.
Offscreen, the monitor itself is ultra-thin, measuring just 29 mm at its thickest and going right down to 5.5 mm. Following the trend of minimizing bezels, those 27 inches of screen go right to the edge, with only very narrow borders around it.
Connection-wise, the monitor packs a USB-C, HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. These cables can all tuck neatly into the stand, to keep them from spilling out all over the desk.
Dell's new 27-in USB-C ultra-thin monitor is available now, for US$549.99.
Source: Dell
