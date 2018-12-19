"Many of my patients are diabetic and are dealing with slow-healing foot ulcers; this app offers a way to clearly document and quantify the size of the ulcer to ensure it is actually healing, and if it is not healing, I can change strategies," says Dr. Greg Berry, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at the Montreal General Hospital of the MUHC. "I can concretely show them that what we are doing is working. They get on board and are more devoted to the treatment plan because they see it is successful."