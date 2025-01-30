Popular diet linked to better brain organization

Based on a study of nearly 3,000 adults, one particular, simple diet has been shown to result in improved communication and structure of the brain's white matter. The more participants adhered to the eating plan, the better the improvements.

Rich in fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, and some fish and chicken, the Mediterranean diet has already been linked to a range of health benefits from lower depressive symptoms in young men to improving heart health. The diet has also previously been linked to brain health, with a study last year showing that the nutrient profile it promotes was able to slow down brain aging.

Now the diet has been given another checkmark in the "pros" column for brain health.

A research team led by Gabriela Trifan, assistant professor of neurology at the University of Illinois in Chicago, looked at data from Latino adults aged 18-74 who self-reported their eating habits. Based on that information, the researchers assigned each participant a score between zero to nine based on how closely they adhered to the Mediterranean diet. The average score for the group was five.

They then examined the participants' brains using specialized MRI techniques called diffusion tensor imaging and fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR).

After adjusting for other lifestyle factors that could impact brain health, the researchers found that every one point increase in the Mediterranean diet score showed improvements in the brain's white matter integrity, a gauge of how well the brain is organized and able to send communications through its neuronal network. They also found less structural damage in the brains of Mediterranean diet adherents, as measured by the white matter hyperintensity burden, an indicator of cerebral small vessel disease, which is responsible for about 25% of strokes.

“This suggests that even small improvements in diet improved brain integrity,” Trifan said. “It has been suggested that healthy diets, and particularly the Mediterranean diet, improve white matter integrity by reducing inflammation, reducing oxidative stress and through maintaining the health of the brain's blood vessels’ function and stable blood sugar levels, all important factors for optimal brain health.”

Furthermore, Trifan says, the study showed the impact of the diet separate from the way in which cardiovascular health can affect the brain's function.

“We have observed that cardiovascular health directly impacts brain structures; the effect of the Mediterranean diet on communication between regions of the brain remains somewhat independent of cardiovascular health,” she said. “Even when considering age and cardiovascular health in people who ate a Mediterranean diet, the brain demonstrated improved organization of the fibers connecting different brain regions and enhanced communication, known as white matter integrity.”

The researchers, who worked in conjunction with the American Heart Association, recognize that the self-reported nature of the dietary data in the study could be a weakness in the research. Still, they feel confident that the findings make the Mediterranean diet even more recommendable than it already is – especially among the Hispanic/Latino population, whose diets already tend toward this style of eating.

“These results matter because many health care professionals may not know about the eating habits of Hispanic/Latino adults, who consume many foods from the Mediterranean diet," said Philip B. Gorelick, professor of neurology at Northwestern University, who was not involved in the study. "The findings support the American Heart Association's advice to follow this diet as one of the dietary plans that may help prevent strokes and potentially avoid cognitive issues."

The study findings will be reported at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2025.

Source: American Heart Association