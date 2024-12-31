'Superfoods' that made headlines in 2024

It's been another strong year for new research into the health benefits of natural foods and extracts, some of which have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Be it weight loss, cell repair, inflammation or heart health, so-called 'superfoods' may not be miracle cures, but this year evidence suggested certain ones were more than just wellness hype. Meanwhile, experts also highlighted how too much of a good thing, for some people, could also be life-threatening.



Cheese for age-related mental wellbeing

Cheese enthusiasts have more mental resilience, study finds Depositphotos

In a study of 2.3 million people, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine researchers found a link between cheese consumption and better mental health and wellbeing among an aging population, independent of socioeconomic factors. The study looked at mental well-being on the genetically independent phenotype of aging (aging-GIP) and the five common traits of this robust aging phenotype – resilience, self-rated health, healthspan, parental lifespan and longevity. While it was more data-crunching than mechanistic, the research suggested cheese was linked to other activities that are important for healthy aging, such as socializing.



Nuts help shield the brain from dementia

New link between nuts and brain health found Depositphotos

Researchers at Melbourne's Monash University examined the records of 9,916 people over the age of 70 who had completed a 49-item food-frequency survey. After screening out other factors, they found that those who reported eating a handful of nuts as part of their diet either once or twice per day had a better chance of retaining good cognitive function and physical health than those who reported no or very little nut consumption.

Fox nuts are a powerful broad-spectrum health food

The nutrient-packed aquatic nut Depositphotos

The Western world woke up to a supplement that's long been used in traditional medicine in Southeast Asia and India, the curiously named fox nuts. Thankfully, these nuts don't come from unlucky animals but are actually fleshy round kernels within the seeds of the Eurale ferox flower, an aquatic plant that belongs to the water lily family. Their anti-aging properties have been of particular interest to researchers, with studies in 2012, 2018, 2020 and more recently in 2023 reviewing the suite of antioxidants in these tiny packages, noting key compounds that are important for cell health and countering inflammation. The protein- and starch-rich nuts, which can be 'popped' like popcorn, have traditionally also been used to combat obesity and high cholesterol.

The super-protein made from air

Scientists make a new protein substance from the atmosphere Solar Foods

In 2024, the world's first commercial-scale factory making protein from the atmosphere opened its doors in Finland. The protein, Solar Foods' Solein (no, not soylent green; solar-protein), is made by a secret single-cell soil-dwelling microbe that oxidizes hydrogen for energy. The end result is a powder-like substance known as Solein, which contains 65-70% protein, 5-8% fat, 10-15% dietary fibers and 3-5% mineral nutrients, and making it uses 100 times less water and 20 times less land than plant protein production, with one-fifth of the carbon emissions.



Dark chocolate's link to diabetes – in a good way

Good news for dark chocolate lovers Depositphotos

Dark chocolate is a controversial topic in the research world, with its health benefits hotly debated. This year, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers found that eating five serves of the bitter treat a week was linked to a 21% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes – without weight gain. While the analysis of health data provided by 200,000 US adults needs further investigation, the researchers believe that high-flavanol cocoa products improve insulin resistance, something not seen in other forms of chocolate. Flavanols, a polyphenol antioxidant, have been linked to better heart health and lower type 2 diabetes risk. Now, the researchers hope to unravel the mechanism that might explain the association they uncovered in their data.

Honey helps probiotics reach the gut

Honey and yogurt: More than just a tasty combination for gut health Depositphotos

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that adding a tablespoon of honey to yogurt helps beneficial probiotics survive in the gut. While there's plenty of evidence that the bacteria cultures found in yoghurt increases the good bug populations in the gut, which can help reduce inflammation and boost digestion, getting the probiotics that far into the digestive system without degradation is the issue. Scientists found that honey – particularly clover honey – protects the good bacteria as it travels through the upper gastrointestinal tract to the gut microbiome, where it is most beneficial to us.



Strawberries can aid the body in silencing allergies

Researchers demonstrate how strawberries could help the gut fight allergies naturally Depositphotos

A study out of the Tokyo University of Science found that the flavonoid kaempferol can dampen the body’s allergic response – including food allergies – via its effect on the immune system. Kaempferol is abundant in tea, beans, broccoli, apples, and strawberries. The scientists discovered that this specific flavonoid acts as a microbiological antagonist in the gut that ultimately boosts the number of regulatory T cells (T-regs), which suppress the body’s allergic response. The researchers will continue to look into kaempferol’s anti-inflammatory and immune-suppressing effect as a promising way to treat allergies.



Fruit keeps aging brains happy

Load up on fruit for mental wellbeing Depositphotos

Researchers from the National University of Singapore looked into the data of 13,738 people over almost two decades and found that those who ate around three servings or more of fruit a day during midlife had an estimated 21% lower risk of developing "depressive symptoms" in the years that followed. Those symptoms included delayed cognitive function, insomnia, poor concentration and increased fatigue. Lead researcher Woon-Puay Koh, a professor at NUS Medicine, added: “Our study underscores the importance of fruit consumption as a preventive measure against ageing-related depression."

This year, medical researchers also sounded the alarm on some healthy foods and supplements that were putting people in hospital. While supplements in particular come with guidelines to lower toxicity risk, anyone thinking of taking something new for their health should consult their doctor first.



Turmeric and green tea lands people in hospital

Turmeric among the supplements singled out for liver health risk Depositphotos

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor researchers found that around 15 million Americans could be putting their liver health at risk by overdoing it with popular supplements. Turmeric, green tea, ashwagandha, G. cambogia, black cohosh and red yeast rice were named in the paper, with nearly 5% of the population taking at least one of these regularly to treat everything from joint pain to stress. A rise in hospitalizations due to hepatoxicity – injury to the liver – caused by supplement misuse had researchers urging people to be aware that just because the treatments aren't products of the pharmaceutical industry, it doesn't mean they're risk-free. The researchers noted: "Use of herbal and dietary supplements (HDSs) accounts for an increasing proportion of drug hepatotoxicity cases."



Watermelon's hidden danger

The hidden danger in summer's favorite fruit Depositphotos

Three cases published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine brought to light the amount of potassium contained in watermelon – and for the 35.5 million Americans with chronic kidney disease, overindulging could be life-threatening. While most of us know that the fruit is high in water content – around 92%, in fact – the fact it's high in potassium is not something many people consider. And in the cases presented in the journal, three patients with some form of chronic kidney disease developed hyperkalemia and required intensive care unit hospitalization after eating large amounts of watermelon over a period ranging from three weeks to two months. Hyperkalemia, a condition triggered by high levels of potassium, has a range of symptoms once it progresses in severity, with early signs of chest pain and heart palpitations becoming more serious and even life-threatening.

