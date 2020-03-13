Canon drip feeds more info on upcoming EOS R5 mirrorless

Last month, Canon announced that it was working on a new full-frame mirrorless camera called the EOS R5. Not much was revealed at that time, but now the company has let us have a little bit more.

The additional information provided today confirms the movie-making chops of the R5, stating that the camera will be able to record 8K video internally at 29.97 frames per second using the full width of the as-yet-undisclosed image sensor.

Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus will be available in all 8K recording modes, a phase-detect technology introduced back in 2013 that divides each pixel into two photodiodes for accurate high speed focusing. The camera's AF system will also be able to automatically recognize animals, not just from their eyes but also their faces and bodies – useful for those times when the eyes might not be visible.

And other than confirming the previously announced 20 frames per second continuous shooting speeds, in-body image stabilization, dual card slots, and auto upload of content over built-in Wi-Fi to Canon's cloud platform – that's all the company is giving away on this occasion.

"We’ve seen speculation that the EOS R5’s specs are ‘impossible’," said the Canon's Richard Shepherd. "Today’s announcement confirms once again, we are achieving the ‘impossible’ in order to support our customers’ need for a camera that delivers exceptional image quality and video capture."

We can expect more details to follow in the run up to the launch announcement.

Source: Canon