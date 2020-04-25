Vanguard visions: The winners of the 6th Fine Art Photography Awards

In its sixth year, the Fine Art Photography Awards continues to deliver an incredible spread of imaginative images spanning every photographic style you can imagine. From sublime drone shots to psychedelic microscopic imagery, we have rounded up the highlights from the massive trove of winning and nominated photographs.

The organizers describe the contest as, “one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions on photography,” and it certainly lives up to that promise. The awards are spread across 20 categories, each with separate Amateur and Professional sections.

Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned and collapsing church in Dooley, Montana Matthew James Smith

The categories cover all bases – Nature, Wildlife/Animals, Architecture, Fashion, Travel, Portrait, Cityscape, Street Photography, Night Photography, Landscape, and more. The top professional winner takes home US$3,000, while the top amateur winner snags $2,000.

Nominee, Landscape, Professional. A sandstorm in the desert of Merzouga, southern Morocco Miguel Monasterio

As with previous years, the two top prizes are some of the least interesting awarded images in our view, with a deep dive into the category nominees revealing a spectacular array of surreal, strange, and scintillating shots.

Highlights include a gorgeously wobbly shot of a collapsing church, a sublime look at a car outrunning a giant sandstorm, and several perspectives on the majesty of lightning.

Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Horseshoe Lightning Philip Cho

Take a look through our gallery for all the highlights in this big, broad photographic competition.

The winners from last year and 2018 are also well worth revisiting.

Source: Fine Art Photography Awards