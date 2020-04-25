© 2020 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

Vanguard visions: The winners of the 6th Fine Art Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
April 25, 2020
Vanguard visions: The winners ...
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. Life in Prague silhouettes
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. Life in Prague silhouettes
View 37 Images
1st Place, Abstract, Professional. Microscopic image of Teepee Canyon Agate
1/37
1st Place, Abstract, Professional. Microscopic image of Teepee Canyon Agate
1st Place, Architecture, Professional. From a series titled Building Constructs
2/37
1st Place, Architecture, Professional. From a series titled Building Constructs
1st Place, Cityscapes, Professional. A public pool in Rybnik, Poland
3/37
1st Place, Cityscapes, Professional. A public pool in Rybnik, Poland
1st Place, Landscape, Professional. The highlands of Iceland
4/37
1st Place, Landscape, Professional. The highlands of Iceland
1st Place, Seascapes, Professional. From a series titled Man and the Sea
5/37
1st Place, Seascapes, Professional. From a series titled Man and the Sea
1st Place, Night Photography, Amateur. Fireflies
6/37
1st Place, Night Photography, Amateur. Fireflies
1st Place, Travel, Amateur. The Salt Mine
7/37
1st Place, Travel, Amateur. The Salt Mine
1st Place, Wildlife/Animals, Amateur. A short-eared owl hunting
8/37
1st Place, Wildlife/Animals, Amateur. A short-eared owl hunting
3rd Place, Abstract, Professional. Burnout
9/37
3rd Place, Abstract, Professional. Burnout
Nominee, Abstract, Professional. A car junkyard in Poland
10/37
Nominee, Abstract, Professional. A car junkyard in Poland
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned and collapsing church in Dooley, Montana
11/37
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned and collapsing church in Dooley, Montana
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned sanatorium complex
12/37
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned sanatorium complex
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. Life in Prague silhouettes
13/37
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. Life in Prague silhouettes
Nominee, Fine Art, Professional. From a series titled Nocturnal Fortress
14/37
Nominee, Fine Art, Professional. From a series titled Nocturnal Fortress
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. A sandstorm in the desert of Merzouga, southern Morocco
15/37
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. A sandstorm in the desert of Merzouga, southern Morocco
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. Electric storm during dusk in Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia, the largest salty desert in the world
16/37
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. Electric storm during dusk in Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia, the largest salty desert in the world
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. Citrus plantations in Andalusia, Spain
17/37
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. Citrus plantations in Andalusia, Spain
Nominee, Night Photography, Professional. The world drawn by night
18/37
Nominee, Night Photography, Professional. The world drawn by night
2nd Place, Night Photography, Professional. A Buddhist school in Tibet
19/37
2nd Place, Night Photography, Professional. A Buddhist school in Tibet
Nominee, People, Professional. Once upon a time in Mexico
20/37
Nominee, People, Professional. Once upon a time in Mexico
2nd Place, Travel, Professional. From a series titled Fish in the Sky
21/37
2nd Place, Travel, Professional. From a series titled Fish in the Sky
Nominee, Travel, Professional. Women at work to sun-dry the rice paddy on the courtyard in Dhamrai
22/37
Nominee, Travel, Professional. Women at work to sun-dry the rice paddy on the courtyard in Dhamrai
3rd Place, Wildlife/Animals. Ghosts of the desert
23/37
3rd Place, Wildlife/Animals. Ghosts of the desert
2nd Place, Wildlife/Animals, Professional. A circus in Italy
24/37
2nd Place, Wildlife/Animals, Professional. A circus in Italy
2nd Place, Architecture, Amateur. From a series titled Serenity - Alien Cities
25/37
2nd Place, Architecture, Amateur. From a series titled Serenity - Alien Cities
Nominee, Fine Art, Amateur. From a series titled Alone
26/37
Nominee, Fine Art, Amateur. From a series titled Alone
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Sinai sand
27/37
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Sinai sand
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Horseshoe Lightning
28/37
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Horseshoe Lightning
Nominee, Nature, Amateur. In the Rub al-chali desert
29/37
Nominee, Nature, Amateur. In the Rub al-chali desert
Nominee, Nature, Amateur. Ice Tree
30/37
Nominee, Nature, Amateur. Ice Tree
3rd Place, Nature, Amateur. Silence Winter
31/37
3rd Place, Nature, Amateur. Silence Winter
Nominee, Night Photography, Amateur. The St. Lucie River, under the massive Roosevelt Bridge near Stuart FL, USA
32/37
Nominee, Night Photography, Amateur. The St. Lucie River, under the massive Roosevelt Bridge near Stuart FL, USA
3rd Place, Night Photography, Amateur. From a series titled Rushing
33/37
3rd Place, Night Photography, Amateur. From a series titled Rushing
Nominee, Wildlife/Animals, Amateur. From a series titled Power Play
34/37
Nominee, Wildlife/Animals, Amateur. From a series titled Power Play
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. Praying in Saudi Arabia
35/37
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. Praying in Saudi Arabia
Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year. Titled Candy Smoke
36/37
Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year. Titled Candy Smoke
Amateur Fine Art Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Interlude in Blue
37/37
Amateur Fine Art Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Interlude in Blue
View gallery - 37 images

In its sixth year, the Fine Art Photography Awards continues to deliver an incredible spread of imaginative images spanning every photographic style you can imagine. From sublime drone shots to psychedelic microscopic imagery, we have rounded up the highlights from the massive trove of winning and nominated photographs.

The organizers describe the contest as, “one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions on photography,” and it certainly lives up to that promise. The awards are spread across 20 categories, each with separate Amateur and Professional sections.

Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned and collapsing church in Dooley, Montana
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. An abandoned and collapsing church in Dooley, Montana

The categories cover all bases – Nature, Wildlife/Animals, Architecture, Fashion, Travel, Portrait, Cityscape, Street Photography, Night Photography, Landscape, and more. The top professional winner takes home US$3,000, while the top amateur winner snags $2,000.

Nominee, Landscape, Professional. A sandstorm in the desert of Merzouga, southern Morocco
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. A sandstorm in the desert of Merzouga, southern Morocco

As with previous years, the two top prizes are some of the least interesting awarded images in our view, with a deep dive into the category nominees revealing a spectacular array of surreal, strange, and scintillating shots.

Highlights include a gorgeously wobbly shot of a collapsing church, a sublime look at a car outrunning a giant sandstorm, and several perspectives on the majesty of lightning.

Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Horseshoe Lightning
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. Horseshoe Lightning

Take a look through our gallery for all the highlights in this big, broad photographic competition.

The winners from last year and 2018 are also well worth revisiting.

Source: Fine Art Photography Awards

View gallery - 37 images

Tags

Digital CamerasPhotographyAwardsCompetitionArtGallery
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More