The International Photography Awards celebrate the marvels of motion

By Rich Haridy
June 02, 2020
2nd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Nature
3rd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Fine Art. Taken in Northern Ireland at the Giant's Causeway, an area of about 40,000 interlocking basalt columns
1st Place / Overall, 1st Place / Oneshot : Movement/Fine Art. Multiple scan data combined with digital camera data of a Wild Carrot, scientific name being Daucus carota
2nd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Nature
3rd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Nature
2nd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Technology / Machine. Tracking shot of a replica Porsche Type 64 at the 2020 GP Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria
3rd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Technology / Machine. Full moon. About to cross 30 West, halfway a stormy Atlantic Ocean when the radiant moon ascents above the horizon
Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine. Blue Impulse, a Japanese acrobatic flight team
Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine. Warhorse, built by engineer Kevin Scott. It is the world's fastest monowheel vehicle
Honorable Mention, Nature. Banjo, an Australian Kelpie
Honorable Mention, Nature. Streaks of lightning blazed through columns of ashes amid Taal Volcano’s eruption as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas, Philippines
Honorable Mention, Nature.
Honorable Mention, Nature
Honorable Mention, Fine Art
Honorable Mention, People
Honorable Mention, People. Remote camera photo of LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, during game vs. Houston Rockets. February 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine. Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft takes off in 2019
Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine
Honorable Mention, Nature
Honorable Mention, Nature. A brown bear with shaggy, brown fur is about to catch a salmon in its mouth at the top of Brooks Falls, Alaska
Honorable Mention, Nature. Two waves collide under a stormy sky on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Australia
Honorable Mention, People
Honorable Mention, Fine Art
Honorable Mention, People. Outside a high-rise in Singapore
This year’s International Photography Awards (IPA) One-Shot contest focused on how a single image can profoundly convey the concept of movement. The incredible array of celebrated shots illustrate the sheer spectacle of humans, animals and machines in various states of motion.

“The idea that everything moves, changes, and evolves, is such a great concept to explore through photography,” says Hossein Farmani, founder of the IPA. “It’s been inspiring to see how photographers of all levels of expertise have captured this concept in its many forms – universal, abstract, human, and machine.”

Honorable Mention, Nature. Streaks of lightning blazed through columns of ashes amid Taal Volcano’s eruption as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas, Philippines
The IPA’s One-Shot contest stands apart from its larger annual competition. Every year the One-Shot contest tasks photographers, both professional and amateur, with composing a single image inspired by one theme. In the past the contest has asked for shots illustrating topics such as Home, The City and Climate Change. This year’s Movement theme beautifully highlights how photographers can artistically convey sensations of movement using just a single succinct snap.

1st Place / Overall, 1st Place / Oneshot : Movement/Fine Art. Multiple scan data combined with digital camera data of a Wild Carrot, scientific name being Daucus carota
The Grand Prize this year went to Canadian photographer Anne Mason-Hoerter for an impressive composite image of wild carrot plants. Mason-Hoerter’s technique involves taking a plant apart, scanning different components, and then combining the elements alongside digital camera shots of the plant as a whole, to create compositions that could never be captured in the wild. Her final winning image took over a month to complete and combines over 50 different images and elements, all designed to visualize the movement of these plants at night.

One category in the competition, focusing on technology and machines, features a fantastic collection of man-made objects in action. Leaves rustling into the air show the world’s fastest mono-wheel vehicle zooming along, while another shot leans on marvelous water patterns to illustrate the powerful movement of helicopter rotor blades.

Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine
“Even though it seems the whole planet has almost come to a standstill, through these images we see that life goes on and moves forward,” says Farmani. “Congratulations to all the talented photographers who [have] been a part of this great event.”

Other highlights include animals hunting, basketballers hovering, and rockets zooming up into space. Take a look through our gallery at more stunning shots of movement from the IPA One-Shot contest.

Source: International Photography Awards

