© 2019 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

High-energy antics showcased in 2019 Red Bull Illume competition

By Michael Irving
November 26, 2019
High-energy antics showcased i...
The winner of the Wings category was Philip Platzer of Austria, for this dizzying snap of Marco Fürst at the height of a swing suspended from a hot air balloon, in Fromberg, Austria
The winner of the Wings category was Philip Platzer of Austria, for this dizzying snap of Marco Fürst at the height of a swing suspended from a hot air balloon, in Fromberg, Austria
View 10 Images
The Overall Winner was Ben Thouard from France, for a surreal underwater shot of surfer Ace Buchan. The winning photo was snapped in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, and also nabbed the top spot in the Energy category
1/10
The Overall Winner was Ben Thouard from France, for a surreal underwater shot of surfer Ace Buchan. The winning photo was snapped in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, and also nabbed the top spot in the Energy category
The winner of the Best of Instagram (by SanDisk) category was Baptiste Fauchille of France, with a stark overhead view of Alex Bibollet and his shadow in the Fillinges Bowl skate park
2/10
The winner of the Best of Instagram (by SanDisk) category was Baptiste Fauchille of France, with a stark overhead view of Alex Bibollet and his shadow in the Fillinges Bowl skate park
The winner of the Creative (by Skylum) category was Denis Klero from Russia, for a cool image of Paul Alekhin in the Streetfire Club, Moscow
3/10
The winner of the Creative (by Skylum) category was Denis Klero from Russia, for a cool image of Paul Alekhin in the Streetfire Club, Moscow
The winner of the Emerging (by Red Bull Photography) category was Jean-Baptiste Liautard of France, with a doubly-inspiring reflection shot of mountain biker Jeremy Berthier, mid-jump by moonlight
4/10
The winner of the Emerging (by Red Bull Photography) category was Jean-Baptiste Liautard of France, with a doubly-inspiring reflection shot of mountain biker Jeremy Berthier, mid-jump by moonlight
The winner of the Innovation (by Sony) category was Laurence Crossman-Emms of the UK, for a striking shot of Katy Winton parting a mud puddle like Moses, in North Wales
5/10
The winner of the Innovation (by Sony) category was Laurence Crossman-Emms of the UK, for a striking shot of Katy Winton parting a mud puddle like Moses, in North Wales
The winner of the Lifestyle category was Alexander Wick of Germany, for an awe-inspiring photo of Philipp Bankosegger, Chris Rudolph and Luke Lalor taking the most extreme nap ever – on a ledge partway up Salathé Wall, El Capitan, in Yosemite National Park
6/10
The winner of the Lifestyle category was Alexander Wick of Germany, for an awe-inspiring photo of Philipp Bankosegger, Chris Rudolph and Luke Lalor taking the most extreme nap ever – on a ledge partway up Salathé Wall, El Capitan, in Yosemite National Park
The winner of the Masterpiece (by EyeEm) category was Lorenz Holder from Germany, for an eerie image of Senad Grosic through the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland
7/10
The winner of the Masterpiece (by EyeEm) category was Lorenz Holder from Germany, for an eerie image of Senad Grosic through the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland
The winner of the Playground category was also Lorenz Holder from Germany, for this playful shot of Vladic Scholz boarding through the Ouse Valley Viaduct in South England
8/10
The winner of the Playground category was also Lorenz Holder from Germany, for this playful shot of Vladic Scholz boarding through the Ouse Valley Viaduct in South England
The winner of the RAW category was Noah Wetzel of the USA, for an incredibly well-timed shot of Chris Bule riding through Teton Valley, Wyoming, right at the moment of total solar eclipse
9/10
The winner of the RAW category was Noah Wetzel of the USA, for an incredibly well-timed shot of Chris Bule riding through Teton Valley, Wyoming, right at the moment of total solar eclipse
The winner of the Wings category was Philip Platzer of Austria, for this dizzying snap of Marco Fürst at the height of a swing suspended from a hot air balloon, in Fromberg, Austria
10/10
The winner of the Wings category was Philip Platzer of Austria, for this dizzying snap of Marco Fürst at the height of a swing suspended from a hot air balloon, in Fromberg, Austria

The winners of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2019 photography competition have been revealed. True to the theme, the selected images showcase high-energy antics and extreme sports set against beautiful backdrops in some of the most amazing places in the world, making for some truly stunning shots.

This year’s competition attracted almost 60,000 submissions, which were whittled down to 60 finalists. This shortlist was exhibited at the Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography in Italy, and from that winners were selected in the 11 categories, along with an Overall Winner.

In this case, the Overall Winner was Ben Thouard from France, for a surreal underwater shot of surfer Ace Buchan. The winning photo was snapped in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, and also nabbed the top spot in the Energy category.

The Overall Winner was Ben Thouard from France, for a surreal underwater shot of surfer Ace Buchan. The winning photo was snapped in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, and also nabbed the top spot in the Energy category
The Overall Winner was Ben Thouard from France, for a surreal underwater shot of surfer Ace Buchan. The winning photo was snapped in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, and also nabbed the top spot in the Energy category

"I've dedicated the last few years to shooting underwater, looking for new angles and a new way to shoot surfing and waves,” Thouhard explains. “Tahiti has some of the clearest water in the world. This photo was shot during a freesurf session right before the WCT (2019 World Surf League Championship Tour) event in Teahupo‘o. This is Ace Buchan kicking out from the barrel through the wave, a technique to escape a close-out wave. Luckily I was right below, breathless with my waterhousing waiting for this moment.”

New for the 2019 competition is the Moving Image category, which allows a video sequence of between five and 30 seconds long. The inaugural winner was Rupert Walker of Canada, for a carefully choreographed drone video following mountain bikers Brandon Semenuk and Ryan Howard down a custom-built slalom line in Paso Robles, California.

Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2019 Moving Image category winner: Rupert Walker

Thankfully, from now on it looks like we don’t have to wait as long for the next iteration of the competition. Due to popular demand, Red Bull says it will run the Illume Image Quest every two years instead of every three.

For now, check out the rest of the 2019 winners in our gallery.

Source: Red Bull Illume Image Quest

Tags

Digital CamerasExtreme SportsRed BullPhotographyImagesSurfingCameras
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of physics and the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing under his belt, he’s been writing for various online outlets and print publications for eight years, and New Atlas for the last three years.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More