Snap Mount gives actioncams a magnetic touch

One of the biggest selling features of actioncams is the fact that they can be worn by the user, recording all the fun from their point of view. The Snap Mount is designed to make donning such a camera easier than ever – utilizing magnets.

At the heart of the system is the main adjustable-angle camera mount itself, which is compatible with both GoPro Hero and DJI Osmo actioncams. There are four rare earth magnets on the back of that mount, which engage four corresponding magnets on a separate back plate.

Users slip that plate underneath a garment such as their shirt or light jacket, then simply pop the camera/mount on and off of the front of that piece of clothing as desired – the magnets on the mount and the plate are drawn together through the fabric. An included adjustable-length lanyard goes around the user's neck and is attached to the back plate, keeping it from slipping while in use or just dropping away when the mount is pulled off.

A Snap Mount-equipped GoPro, fastened to a Jeep Snap Mounts

It's also possible to join the mount and the plate directly to one another, then magnetically attach them and the camera to a metallic surface such as the hood of a car. Additionally, an included adapter can take the place of the back plate, allowing the Snap Mount to be combined with existing GoPro or DJI mounting accessories.

Should you be interested, the Snap Mount is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$27 will get you a setup, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $40.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

Snap Mounts - How it works

Source: Kickstarter