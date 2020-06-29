All 33 finalists from this year's Sony Alpha Awards photo competition
The 2020 Sony Alpha Awards photo contest has announced 33 final images from this year's thousands of entries across 11 different categories, from astrophotography to weddings, creative to editorial, with every image taken on a Sony camera.
After speaking with Alpha Awards judge Robin Moon a few weeks ago, it's interesting to see the photos that have come to the fore in this year's competition, duking it out for some AU$30,000 (US$20,600) worth of camera gear. This is a contest exclusive to Australian and New Zealand-based shooters.
Here are a few we particularly enjoyed.
Click through on any of these images to check out the rest in our full gallery. Winners will be announced soon.
Source: Sony Alpha Awards
