All 33 finalists from this year's Sony Alpha Awards photo competition

By Loz Blain
June 29, 2020
Sports category finalist: Horse RacingA general view during race 4 The Macca's Run during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 9 II Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 100mm Shutter speed: 1/8s Aperture: ƒ/29 ISO: 50
Sports category finalist: Horse Racing

A general view during race 4 The Macca's Run during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 9 II Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 100mm Shutter speed: 1/8s Aperture: ƒ/29 ISO: 50
Astro division finalist: Milky Way over the Wanaka TreeWhen I arrived at this location near midnight, I was the only one there. It was quite a contrast compared to the normal flow of photographers during the day. I stacked together 15 images, each one being a 4 second exposure. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 4s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 12800
Astro division finalist: Milky Way over the Wanaka Tree

When I arrived at this location near midnight, I was the only one there. It was quite a contrast compared to the normal flow of photographers during the day. I stacked together 15 images, each one being a 4 second exposure. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 4s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 12800
Astro division finalist: Moonrise at Catherine Hill BayCatherine Hill Bay, NSW, Australia Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 12-24mm Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Focal length: 12mm Shutter speed: 20s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 1250
Astro division finalist: Moonrise at Catherine Hill Bay

Catherine Hill Bay, NSW, Australia Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 12-24mm Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Focal length: 12mm Shutter speed: 20s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 1250
Astro category finalist: Mt. Taranaki EruptionThe milky way rises behind Mt Taranaki on a freezing May evening. The first photo I took after being in lockdown or restricted locally for over two months. Nothing like this display of nature to realize how lucky we are. 8 photos stacked. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24mm F1.4 G-Master Focal length: 24mm Shutter speed: 10s Aperture: ƒ/1.8 ISO: 6400
Astro category finalist: Mt. Taranaki Eruption

The milky way rises behind Mt Taranaki on a freezing May evening. The first photo I took after being in lockdown or restricted locally for over two months. Nothing like this display of nature to realize how lucky we are. 8 photos stacked. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24mm F1.4 G-Master Focal length: 24mm Shutter speed: 10s Aperture: ƒ/1.8 ISO: 6400
Seascape category finalist: BackwashFor this image I was fascinated by the current and power shown in the back of a wave and wanted tocapture the force and spray of water droplets as a wave crashes towards land. I love the compositionand colors in this image and it shows the power of the ocean just before it meets land. Category: SeascapeCamera: Alpha 7 IIILens: FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSSFocal length: 28mmShutter speed: 1/2500sAperture: ƒ/3.5ISO: 640
Seascape category finalist: Backwash

For this image I was fascinated by the current and power shown in the back of a wave and wanted to
capture the force and spray of water droplets as a wave crashes towards land. I love the composition
and colors in this image and it shows the power of the ocean just before it meets land.
Category: Seascape
Camera: Alpha 7 III
Lens: FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS
Focal length: 28mm
Shutter speed: 1/2500s
Aperture: ƒ/3.5
ISO: 640
Seascape category finalist: Golden Twist"Golden Twist" was captured just as the sun rose over the horizon, lighting up the lip as the wavespilled over.Category: SeascapeCamera: Alpha 7 IIILens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSSFocal length: 200mmShutter speed: 1/1000sAperture: ƒ/4ISO: 160
Seascape category finalist: Golden Twist

"Golden Twist" was captured just as the sun rose over the horizon, lighting up the lip as the wave
spilled over.
Category: Seascape
Camera: Alpha 7 III
Lens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS
Focal length: 200mm
Shutter speed: 1/1000s
Aperture: ƒ/4
ISO: 160
Seascape category finalist: Iceberg SerrationsCaptured in. East Greenland - depicts part of a large iceberg, a small floating piece of ice and itsreflection.Category: SeascapeCamera: Alpha 6500Lens: Sony FE 24-105 f4 GFocal length: 105mmShutter speed: 1/400sAperture: ƒ/7.1ISO: 500
Seascape category finalist: Iceberg Serrations

Captured in East Greenland - depicts part of a large iceberg, a small floating piece of ice and its
reflection.
Category: Seascape
Camera: Alpha 6500
Lens: Sony FE 24-105 f4 G
Focal length: 105mm
Shutter speed: 1/400s
Aperture: ƒ/7.1
ISO: 500
Compact category finalist: KL Close LivingApartment building in KL with a textured facade. Camera: RX10 Focal length: 44mm Shutter speed: 1/800s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 100
Compact category finalist: KL Close Living

Apartment building in KL with a textured facade. Camera: RX10 Focal length: 44mm Shutter speed: 1/800s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 100
Compact category finalists: On The Street ViennaStreet scene in Vienna taken just before the dog breaks free and causing havoc. Camera: RX100 M3 Lens: Vario-Sonnar T* f1.8 Focal length: 8mm Shutter speed: 1/320s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 125
Compact category finalists: On The Street Vienna

Street scene in Vienna taken just before the dog breaks free and causing havoc. Camera: RX100 M3 Lens: Vario-Sonnar T* f1.8 Focal length: 8mm Shutter speed: 1/320s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 125
Compact category finalist: Red Crested CardinalThe Waimea Falls made a beautifully neutral backdrop to the stunning color of this bird Camera: RX10 M4 Focal length: 163mm Shutter speed: 1/250s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 100
Compact category finalist: Red Crested Cardinal

The Waimea Falls made a beautifully neutral backdrop to the stunning color of this bird
Camera: RX10 M4 Focal length: 163mm Shutter speed: 1/250s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 100
Creative category Finalist: Love Is A JourneyThey traveled all the way from America to elope in New Zealand. Just before they said their vows, I was feeling inspired and humbled by their love story and wanted to create a photo as a gift to thank them for choosing us to photograph a part of their journey in love. Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 400
Creative category Finalist: Love Is A Journey

They traveled all the way from America to elope in New Zealand. Just before they said their vows, I was feeling inspired and humbled by their love story and wanted to create a photo as a gift to thank them for choosing us to photograph a part of their journey in love. Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 400
Creative category Finalist: The Arrival Sydney skyline from Kurraba Point. Camera: a7R II Lens: FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G Focal length: 194mm Shutter speed: 1s Aperture: ƒ/11 ISO: 200
Creative category Finalist: The Arrival

Sydney skyline from Kurraba Point. Camera: a7R II Lens: FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G Focal length: 194mm Shutter speed: 1s Aperture: ƒ/11 ISO: 200
Creative category Finalist: DisposedDocumentation of illegal rubbish dumping in a forest area of Tasmania. The viewer is made to feel - as I was - that viewing the forest without seeing all the rubbish was near impossible. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 200
Creative category Finalist: Disposed

Documentation of illegal rubbish dumping in a forest area of Tasmania. The viewer is made to feel - as I was - that viewing the forest without seeing all the rubbish was near impossible. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 200
Sports category finalist: Sunrise Bokeh BarrelA warm water, early morning, backlit bokeh barrel, shooting fast moving subjects with such a shallow depth of field is not easy, the A7III tracked focus like a boss! Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 85mm F1.8 Lens Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/2500s Aperture: ƒ/4.5 ISO: 100
Sports category finalist: Sunrise Bokeh Barrel

A warm water, early morning, backlit bokeh barrel, shooting fast moving subjects with such a shallow depth of field is not easy, the A7III tracked focus like a boss! Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 85mm F1.8 Lens Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/2500s Aperture: ƒ/4.5 ISO: 100
Sports category finalist: Fire on the HorizonA group of skydivers at sunset lit with the sun behind them Camera: a7R III with 35mm full-frame image sensor Lens: Sonnar T* Full Frame E-Mount FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Lens Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/500s Aperture: ƒ/9 ISO: 500
Sports category finalist: Fire on the Horizon

A group of skydivers at sunset lit with the sun behind them
Camera: a7R III with 35mm full-frame image sensor Lens: Sonnar T* Full Frame E-Mount FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Lens Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/500s Aperture: ƒ/9 ISO: 500
Sports category finalist: Horse RacingA general view during race 4 The Macca's Run during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 9 II Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 100mm Shutter speed: 1/8s Aperture: ƒ/29 ISO: 50
Sports category finalist: Horse Racing

A general view during race 4 The Macca's Run during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Category: Sports Camera: Alpha 9 II Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 100mm Shutter speed: 1/8s Aperture: ƒ/29 ISO: 50
Editorial category finalist: MahboulaBackstreets of Mahboula, where the migrant's workforce of Kuwait spends their free time. Category: Editorial Camera: Alpha 6000 Lens: PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Focal length: 18mm Shutter speed: 1/3000s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 1600
Editorial category finalist: Mahboula

Backstreets of Mahboula, where the migrant's workforce of Kuwait spends their free time. Category: Editorial Camera: Alpha 6000 Lens: PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Focal length: 18mm Shutter speed: 1/3000s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 1600
Editorial category finalist: TimidThis portrait is part of the series: From here to Africa - The Maasai People. Category: Editorial Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 77mm Shutter speed: 1/160s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 1600
Editorial category finalist: Timid

This portrait is part of the series: From here to Africa - The Maasai People. Category: Editorial Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 77mm Shutter speed: 1/160s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 1600
Editorial category finalist: Joyful MayhemImage captured during Samaj Holi Festival in Nandgaon, India March 5th 2020.Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 200mm Shutter speed: 200s Aperture: ƒ/6.7 ISO: 320
Editorial category finalist: Joyful Mayhem

Image captured during Samaj Holi Festival in Nandgaon, India March 5th 2020.
Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Focal length: 200mm Shutter speed: 200s Aperture: ƒ/6.7 ISO: 320
City Street category finalist: Street Party Before Sydney Mardi GrasCamera: Alpha 7S Lens: FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/320s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 6400
City Street category finalist: Street Party Before Sydney Mardi Gras

Camera: Alpha 7S Lens: FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/320s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 6400
City Street category finalist: MeditationOn the streets of Tiruvannamalai, India, a market worker takes a break, as does his hardworking cow. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 800
City Street category finalist: Meditation

On the streets of Tiruvannamalai, India, a market worker takes a break, as does his hardworking cow. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 35mm F2.8 ZA Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/5.6 ISO: 800
City Street category finalist: The Dog and The LadySometimes, I imagine myself as a dog looking at the world from a lower angle. It is very different. It gives me a feeling of observing the world from a third person’s point of view. Shot in Jaipur India. Camera: Alpha 7R II Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 30mm Shutter speed: 1/125s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 500
City Street category finalist: The Dog and The Lady

Sometimes, I imagine myself as a dog looking at the world from a lower angle. It is very different. It gives me a feeling of observing the world from a third person’s point of view. Shot in Jaipur India. Camera: Alpha 7R II Lens: FE 24-105mm F4 G Focal length: 30mm Shutter speed: 1/125s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 500
Landscape category finalist: Golden Glow - Annapurna South, NepalArriving at our final sunrise location we were disappointed to find morning fog had cut visibility to zero. As we were starting to joke about the anti-climatic end to our incredible 18 day journey, the clouds lifted allowing the gorgeous golden morning light through beaming onto Annapurna South. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS Lens Focal length: 74mm Shutter speed: 1/80s Aperture: ƒ/9 ISO: 100
Landscape category finalist: Golden Glow - Annapurna South, Nepal

Arriving at our final sunrise location we were disappointed to find morning fog had cut visibility to zero. As we were starting to joke about the anti-climatic end to our incredible 18 day journey, the clouds lifted allowing the gorgeous golden morning light through beaming onto Annapurna South. Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS Lens Focal length: 74mm Shutter speed: 1/80s Aperture: ƒ/9 ISO: 100
Landscape category finalist: DesertedSossusvlei, Namibia Camera: Sony A7III Lens: Sony SEL2470GM Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/10 ISO: 200
Landscape category finalist: Deserted

Sossusvlei, Namibia
Camera: Sony A7III Lens: Sony SEL2470GM Focal length: 70mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/10 ISO: 200
Landscape category finalist: Enchanted ForestLight streams through moss clad Beech forest atop the Tararuas. Category: Landscape Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 2s Aperture: ƒ/11 ISO: 100
Landscape category finalist: Enchanted Forest

Light streams through moss clad Beech forest atop the Tararuas. Category: Landscape Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS Focal length: 35mm Shutter speed: 2s Aperture: ƒ/11 ISO: 100
Nature category finalist: Into The LightA large female manta ray performs a feeding maneuver known as "barrel rolling" on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. These large rays are known to congregate on the Ningaloo due to the vast quantities of plankton brought up from deep water upwellings offshore. Camera: a6500 Premium Digital E-Mount Camera with APS-C Sensor Lens: E-Mount 20mm F2.8 Lens Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 800
Nature category finalist: Into The Light

A large female manta ray performs a feeding maneuver known as "barrel rolling" on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. These large rays are known to congregate on the Ningaloo due to the vast quantities of plankton brought up from deep water upwellings offshore. Camera: a6500 Premium Digital E-Mount Camera with APS-C Sensor Lens: E-Mount 20mm F2.8 Lens Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 1/1000s Aperture: ƒ/8 ISO: 800
Nature category finalist: If You Run, You Will DieWe were on foot, on Safari with the legendary Stretch Ferreira when we saw the lion in the distance. "If we go on, he will charge" cautioned Stretch. "Promise me you won't run, because if you, you will die!" The lion was very angry, this was the first of 5 times that we were charged. Category: Nature Camera: a9 featuring full-frame stacked CMOS sensor Lens: FE 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 GM Focal length: 400mm Shutter speed: 1/2000s Aperture: ƒ/7.1 ISO: 320
Nature category finalist: If You Run, You Will Die

We were on foot, on Safari with the legendary Stretch Ferreira when we saw the lion in the distance. "If we go on, he will charge" cautioned Stretch. "Promise me you won't run, because if you, you will die!" The lion was very angry, this was the first of 5 times that we were charged. Category: Nature Camera: a9 featuring full-frame stacked CMOS sensor Lens: FE 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 GM Focal length: 400mm Shutter speed: 1/2000s Aperture: ƒ/7.1 ISO: 320
Nature category finalist: A Red Billed Gull Taking a BathThis young red billed gull was having a tremendous time bathing and throwing water all over the place. Thanks to enough light for a high shutter speed I was able to freeze the water so it's head was visible through the halo of water. Camera: Alpha 9 Lens: FE 600mm F4 G-Master Lens Focal length: 600mm Shutter speed: 1/5000s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 640
Nature category finalist: A Red Billed Gull Taking a Bath

This young red billed gull was having a tremendous time bathing and throwing water all over the place. Thanks to enough light for a high shutter speed I was able to freeze the water so it's head was visible through the halo of water. Camera: Alpha 9 Lens: FE 600mm F4 G-Master Lens Focal length: 600mm Shutter speed: 1/5000s Aperture: ƒ/4 ISO: 640
Portrait category finalist: Pelican KeeperPhoto taken at The entrances NSW, Australia Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 12-24mm Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Focal length: 23mm Shutter speed: 1/250s Aperture: ƒ/13 ISO: 200
Portrait category finalist: Pelican Keeper

Photo taken at The entrances NSW, Australia
Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7R III Lens: FE 12-24mm Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Focal length: 23mm Shutter speed: 1/250s Aperture: ƒ/13 ISO: 200
Portrait category finalist: Split SceneI had never tried shooting split shots with the 85mm lens, I always just assumed it would be way too hard to hit focus while bobbing around on the surface with the water line constantly moving up and down through the middle of the frame, persistence paid off with this one. This is a single shot. Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 85mm F1.8 Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/800s Aperture: ƒ/3.2 ISO: 100
Portrait category finalist: Split Scene

I had never tried shooting split shots with the 85mm lens, I always just assumed it would be way too hard to hit focus while bobbing around on the surface with the water line constantly moving up and down through the middle of the frame, persistence paid off with this one. This is a single shot. Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 85mm F1.8 Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/800s Aperture: ƒ/3.2 ISO: 100
Portrait category finalist: AchengI first saw Acheng walking towards me in Rundle Mall, Adelaide. She was tall and beautiful. I spoke to her, and without hesitation, she agreed to pose for me, then and there. Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7R II Lens: FE 55m F1.8 ZA Focal length: 55mm Shutter speed: 1/40s Aperture: ƒ/3.5 ISO: 100
Portrait category finalist: Acheng

I first saw Acheng walking towards me in Rundle Mall, Adelaide. She was tall and beautiful. I spoke to her, and without hesitation, she agreed to pose for me, then and there. Category: Portrait Camera: Alpha 7R II Lens: FE 55m F1.8 ZA Focal length: 55mm Shutter speed: 1/40s Aperture: ƒ/3.5 ISO: 100
Wedding category finalist: Walking on WaterSingle flash behind groom and decided to have the bride take a small step forward so we could use her as a big reflector to get some light on the groom's face. Tonnes of shots and almost losing the camera, we finally got this. Camera: Alpha 7R III Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/200s Aperture: ƒ/1.4 ISO: 2000
Wedding category finalist: Walking on Water

Single flash behind groom and decided to have the bride take a small step forward so we could use her as a big reflector to get some light on the groom's face. Tonnes of shots and almost losing the camera, we finally got this. Camera: Alpha 7R III Focal length: 85mm Shutter speed: 1/200s Aperture: ƒ/1.4 ISO: 2000
Wedding category finalist: WhispersThe bride and groom take a moment to be with each other among a crowded room of guests. Whilst moments like these only last a few seconds, what was whispered will be remembered forever. Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 24mm F1.4 G-Master Focal length: 24mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/1.4 ISO: 250
Wedding category finalist: Whispers

The bride and groom take a moment to be with each other among a crowded room of guests. Whilst moments like these only last a few seconds, what was whispered will be remembered forever. Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 24mm F1.4 G-Master Focal length: 24mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/1.4 ISO: 250
Wedding category finalist: Wild LoveBrian and Joyce traveled out from the USA to elope together in NZ. We spent 2 amazing days with them celebrating and capturing their love throughout the South Island. We were all getting soaked for this shot. I stopped it down to bring the water droplets into focus so they would always remember it! Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/10 ISO: 2500
Wedding category finalist: Wild Love

Brian and Joyce traveled out from the USA to elope together in NZ. We spent 2 amazing days with them celebrating and capturing their love throughout the South Island. We were all getting soaked for this shot. I stopped it down to bring the water droplets into focus so they would always remember it! Camera: Alpha 7 III Lens: FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS Focal length: 16mm Shutter speed: 1/400s Aperture: ƒ/10 ISO: 2500
The 2020 Sony Alpha Awards photo contest has announced 33 final images from this year's thousands of entries across 11 different categories, from astrophotography to weddings, creative to editorial, with every image taken on a Sony camera.

After speaking with Alpha Awards judge Robin Moon a few weeks ago, it's interesting to see the photos that have come to the fore in this year's competition, duking it out for some AU$30,000 (US$20,600) worth of camera gear. This is a contest exclusive to Australian and New Zealand-based shooters.

Here are a few we particularly enjoyed.

Click through on any of these images to check out the rest in our full gallery. Winners will be announced soon.

Source: Sony Alpha Awards

