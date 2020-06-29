All 33 finalists from this year's Sony Alpha Awards photo competition

26 / 33

Nature category finalist: If You Run, You Will Die



We were on foot, on Safari with the legendary Stretch Ferreira when we saw the lion in the distance. "If we go on, he will charge" cautioned Stretch. "Promise me you won't run, because if you, you will die!" The lion was very angry, this was the first of 5 times that we were charged. Category: Nature Camera: a9 featuring full-frame stacked CMOS sensor Lens: FE 100-400 f/4.5-5.6 GM Focal length: 400mm Shutter speed: 1/2000s Aperture: ƒ/7.1 ISO: 320

Syd Reinhardt