Bubble housing is made to take 360-degree cameras Deep

Given how 360-degree video cameras allow viewers to feel as if they're immersed in the viewing environment, it would follow that one of their most intriguing uses would be for shooting underwater footage. Well, the 360bubble Deep is designed to help that happen.

Invented by British underwater film-maker Jon Slayer, the device is basically a spherical transparent acrylic housing. Although some 360-degree cameras already are waterproof, he found that their lenses didn't work well for underwater videography – his optically-corrected housing is claimed to make up for that limitation.

Users start by placing a third-party 360-degree camera inside of the housing, then spring-clipping its two domed halves together, forming a watertight seal. They then attach an included polypropylene rope to one of the Deep's multiple external mounting points. The other end of that rope is held in their hand, or anchored to the sea floor.

Additionally, because the housing is positively buoyant, about 3 kg (6 lb) of user-supplied dive weights will need to be attached.

The 360bubble Deep works with a variety of third-party cameras 360bubble

Once everything is ready to go, the setup can reportedly be taken to a maximum depth of 150 meters (492 ft) without springing a leak. This is considerably deeper than was possible with the original version of the device, which was known simply as the 360bubble.

The Deep comes with two interchangeable camera mounts, one of which is compatible with GoPro's Fusion and Max, and the other of which works with models such as (but not limited to) the Insta360 One X and Ricoh Theta Z1.

If you're interested in getting a 360bubble Deep, you can currently do so via its Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £660 (about US$853) is required, with shipping estimated for next April – if it reaches production. The planned retail price is £900 ($1,163).

Sources: Kickstarter, 360bubble

