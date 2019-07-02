Two enzymes, known as INMT and AADC, are fundamentally needed to biosynthesize DMT. Using a novel technique called in situ hybridization, one of the most impressive discoveries outlined in this new paper is the description of specific cells in the rat brain that can express both INMT and AADC enzymes. This offers the first clear and plausible mechanistic explanation of how a mammalian brain could create DMT. Not only that, but this study describes these cells as being found in many parts of the brain, not only the pineal gland.