While other psychedelic agents such as psilocybin are being investigated for beneficial clinical uses, DMT is still relatively understudied outside of its potential to trigger mystical or near-death experiences. A compelling 2017 study, from a team of Brazilian scientists, explored the effects of 5-MeO-DMT on lab-grown mini-brains. That study found the drug affected the regulation of almost 1,000 different proteins, many of which relate to learning, memory and the formation of new synapses. The subsequent hypothesis from that research was that 5-MeO-DMT may serve as a potential anti-depressant.