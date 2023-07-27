Chasing F1 Pro drone uses a 360º camera to show you where the fish are

Three years ago we told you about the Chasing F1 Fish Finder Drone, which is basically a little remote-control boat with a lowerable underwater video camera. Well, it now has a more capable younger sibling, in the form of the F1 Pro.

Made by Chinese drone manufacturer Chasing Innovation, the Chasing F1 Pro is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

As is the case with the original F1, users utilize an iOS/Android app on their smartphone (or an optional joystick remote) to steer the Wi-Fi-linked drone up to 30 meters (98 ft) across the surface of the water. It can move in any lateral direction, thanks to its four thrusters. One charge of its 4,800-mAh replaceable lithium battery should be good for up to six hours of use.

If the Chasing F1 Pro travels out of Wi-Fi range, it will automatically travel back to the GPS coordinates of its launch site Chasing Innovation

Whenever users wish to check for fish, they activate an electric cable reel in the drone, which lowers a 1080p/30fps watertight camera down to a maximum depth of 20 m (66 ft). That camera is assisted in dim conditions by infrared lighting.

A live underwater video feed from the drone is displayed on the app screen, along with data such as depth and water temperature. Because the top half of the drone is bright yellow, users can see where any camera-detected fish are, simply by seeing where the watercraft is located on the surface.

That said, because the drone is equipped with a GPS module, its geographical coordinates can also be noted for future reference. Additionally, videos and still photos can be recorded on an onboard 32GB memory card.

Users view a real-time video feed on their smartphone Chasing Innovation

The big thing that sets the F1 Pro apart from the standard F1 is its camera. Whereas the F1's camera simply points straight ahead, the F1 Pro's can be remotely panned a full 360 degrees, plus it can be tilted up 27.5 degrees and down 75 degrees.

This functionality should make searching for fish considerably easier. To make things even easier yet, the drone can tow an optional sonar unit or bait dispenser behind itself.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$519 will get you a Chasing F1 Pro of your own – the planned retail price is $799. You can see it in action, in the video below.

The original F1 is also still available, priced at $599.

The New wave of outdoorsmen - CHASING F1 Pro, your Smart Fishing Partner | Underwater Photography

Sources: Indiegogo, Chasing Innovation

