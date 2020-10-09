Drone-jamming gun claimed to be one of the smallest and lightest

For people such as soldiers, security officials and airport workers, drones aren't always a welcome sight. That's why drone-jamming guns were developed, and the new Paladyne E1000MP "pistol" is said to be one of the most compact on the market.

Manufactured by British company Drone Defence, the E1000MP works in the same fashion as similar products – it emits an electromagnetic signal at the same frequency that a target drone utilizes for control communications, GPS orientation, and video transmission. This causes the drone to lose communication with its operator, resulting in it automatically landing or returning to its point of take-off.

The gun has an operational range of 1 km (0.6 miles), and can be used with either a directional or omnidirectional antenna – the former focuses the jamming signal on one particular drone, while the latter spreads the signal out over a wider area that needs protecting.

The Paladyne E1000MP can be mounted on third-party rifles

Drone Defense

It's reportedly even possible for users to gain control of the frequencies used by the aircraft. This means that they could manually activate its return-to-home function, allowing them to locate its operator by watching where it lands.

The Paladyne E1000MP is IP56 waterproof (it can withstand high-pressure jets of water), runs for two hours per four-hour charge of its battery, and works at ambient temperatures ranging from -20º C to 60° C (-4º F to 140º F).

It has a claimed weight of 3.5 kg (7.7 lb), which presumably includes both the gun itself and its accompanying control box. While this does indeed put it at the lightweight end of the spectrum, DroneShield's DroneGun MkIII actually comes in significantly lighter, at 1.95 kg (4.3 lb).

Source: Drone Defence

