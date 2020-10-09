© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Drone-jamming gun claimed to be one of the smallest and lightest

By Ben Coxworth
October 09, 2020
Drone-jamming gun claimed to b...
The Paladyne E1000MP and its control box
The Paladyne E1000MP and its control box
View 2 Images
The Paladyne E1000MP can be mounted on third-party rifles
1/2
The Paladyne E1000MP can be mounted on third-party rifles
The Paladyne E1000MP and its control box
2/2
The Paladyne E1000MP and its control box

For people such as soldiers, security officials and airport workers, drones aren't always a welcome sight. That's why drone-jamming guns were developed, and the new Paladyne E1000MP "pistol" is said to be one of the most compact on the market.

Manufactured by British company Drone Defence, the E1000MP works in the same fashion as similar products – it emits an electromagnetic signal at the same frequency that a target drone utilizes for control communications, GPS orientation, and video transmission. This causes the drone to lose communication with its operator, resulting in it automatically landing or returning to its point of take-off.

The gun has an operational range of 1 km (0.6 miles), and can be used with either a directional or omnidirectional antenna – the former focuses the jamming signal on one particular drone, while the latter spreads the signal out over a wider area that needs protecting.

The Paladyne E1000MP can be mounted on third-party rifles
The Paladyne E1000MP can be mounted on third-party rifles

It's reportedly even possible for users to gain control of the frequencies used by the aircraft. This means that they could manually activate its return-to-home function, allowing them to locate its operator by watching where it lands.

The Paladyne E1000MP is IP56 waterproof (it can withstand high-pressure jets of water), runs for two hours per four-hour charge of its battery, and works at ambient temperatures ranging from -20º C to 60° C (-4º F to 140º F).

It has a claimed weight of 3.5 kg (7.7 lb), which presumably includes both the gun itself and its accompanying control box. While this does indeed put it at the lightweight end of the spectrum, DroneShield's DroneGun MkIII actually comes in significantly lighter, at 1.95 kg (4.3 lb).

Source: Drone Defence

Tags

DronesDrone securityGuns
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More