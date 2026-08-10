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Drones

Drone review: Vcopter Falcon Mini is unique, but can be frustrating

By Ben Coxworth
August 10, 2026
Drone review: Vcopter Falcon Mini is unique, but can be frustrating
The Falcon Mini sells for just US$289.99, although its maker offers other models (for not much more) that we liked better
The Falcon Mini sells for just US$289.99, although its maker offers other models (for not much more) that we liked better
View 10 Images
The Falcon Mini is available in color choices of yellow and black
1/10
The Falcon Mini is available in color choices of yellow and black
The drone comes with a joystick remote that is hardwired to the user's smartphone
2/10
The drone comes with a joystick remote that is hardwired to the user's smartphone
The Falcon Mini sells for just US$289.99, although its maker offers other models (for not much more) that we liked better
3/10
The Falcon Mini sells for just US$289.99, although its maker offers other models (for not much more) that we liked better
The Falcon Mini tips the scales at 249 g (8.8 oz)
4/10
The Falcon Mini tips the scales at 249 g (8.8 oz)
The Mini's default flight speed is 22 km/h (13 mph)
5/10
The Mini's default flight speed is 22 km/h (13 mph)
One charge of the Mini's battery is good for approximately half an hour of flight time, depending on usage
6/10
One charge of the Mini's battery is good for approximately half an hour of flight time, depending on usage
The propeller arms fold in when not in use
7/10
The propeller arms fold in when not in use
Buyers can opt for extra batteries and a charger
8/10
Buyers can opt for extra batteries and a charger
The Mini comes with a bag for carrying it and its remote
9/10
The Mini comes with a bag for carrying it and its remote
The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max
10/10
The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max
View gallery - 10 images

I like drones and I like oddball inventions, so when I first heard about Zero Zero Robotics' Falcon Mini "bicopter" drone, I knew I had to try it out for myself. Well, I can now say that it is indeed a most interesting little aircraft … but when all is said and done, you should probably just go with the company's HOVERAir line of quadcopters.

As the second word in its name implies, the Falcon Mini is a miniature (and thus less costly) version of a larger drone, Zero Zero's Vcopter Falcon.

Both models forgo the four horizontal propellers utilized by quadcopters, replacing them with just two larger props. The idea is that doing so allows the drone to be nimbler, quieter, and more energy-efficient than its four-prop counterparts.

The Falcon Mini tips the scales at 249 g (8.8 oz)
The Falcon Mini tips the scales at 249 g (8.8 oz)

Quadcopters move forward, backward, left and right by varying how the torque is distributed between their four rigidly mounted propellers. If the torque is lower on the two left-hand-side props, for instance, the drone will dip to that side and thus move in that direction.
So, how does the Falcon Mini get away with using just two props?

The secret lies in servo motors at the end of each propeller arm, which instantaneously tilt the props fore and aft as needed. This arrangement allows the drone to quickly shoot forward and backward, and to pivot on the spot if the propellers are simultaneously tilted in opposite directions. Side-to-side movement is still managed by varying the torque between them.

The Falcon Mini is available in color choices of yellow and black
The Falcon Mini is available in color choices of yellow and black

As far as hard specs goes, the Mini boasts an impressive 34 minutes of battery life per 48-minute charge (roughly in line with what I got); a gimbal-stabilized camera that shoots 4K/30fps video and 12MP photos; a total weight of 249 g (8.8 oz); a top forward "Turbo Mode" speed of 58 km/h (36 mph); and 62 decibels of operating noise.

Thanks to an onboard GNSS module, it also has two autonomous cinematic flight modes: Orbit, in which it flies in a circle around its subject, and Zoom-Out, in which it flies up and away from its subject.

It's important to note that the Mini does not have subject tracking technology, however, so it won't automatically keep its subject centered in the frame as it performs these maneuvers.

The Mini's default flight speed is 22 km/h (13 mph)
The Mini's default flight speed is 22 km/h (13 mph)

Additionally, I found that even between the app, online videos, and instructional booklet, there still weren't nearly enough instructions provided on how to use Orbit mode – multiple emails to and from the company were required. If you've used Orbit on other drones, be aware that this version is not as automated.

It's also definitely worth noting that when the Mini is flying in Orbit mode or otherwise, moderate wind gusts (about 28 km/h or 17 mph, in one case) can cause it to unexpectedly spin 180 degrees. This is something that I don't remember ever happening with the mini quadcopters I've tried out.

The drone does have three different speed modes, plus it can be flown upside-down for performing aerobatic stunts … but once again, very little information is provided on accessing those modes, and none is provided on performing the stunts, so I haven't even tried reviewing those features.

The drone comes with a joystick remote that is hardwired to the user's smartphone
The drone comes with a joystick remote that is hardwired to the user's smartphone

This lack of info is part of a bigger picture that makes the Falcon Mini seem almost like an unwanted child that no one knows quite what to do with.

The drone was the subject of a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last year, but even after reaching production, it never did end up on the Zero Zero Robotics website. Instead, it's now being marketed separately via its own website (where it's still described as "Coming soon"), and it can only be purchased on Amazon.

The good news is, it's priced at just US$289.99, which includes a joystick remote. So, if you're simply looking for an inexpensive drone to get basic but sharp and stable aerial footage – and you like the idea of having something that's kinda weird – the Falcon Mini could be what you're looking for.

The propeller arms fold in when not in use
The propeller arms fold in when not in use

That said, for a still fairly low price of $499, you'd be a lot better off going with Zero Zero's HOVERAir X1 Pro mini quadcopter.

It's far more user-friendly, plus it offers more flight modes, collision avoidance, the ability to follow its moving user, and the ability to be flown app- and remote-free via its button controls only. Battery life is one tradeoff, sitting at just 16 minutes.

The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max
The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max

And hey, if you're willing to settle for 2.7K/30fps video, you can always opt for the HOVERAir X1 basic model for a mere $399.

Should you still be strangely intrigued by the Falcon Mini, though, you can check out some of the nice-looking 4K footage recorded by it in the video below. I did shoot some of my own video for this review, but I think the following panorama captured by Dublin City Runner is a lot more picturesque, so I decided to go with it instead.

Unique Bi-copter - Vcopter Falcon Mini Test Flight

Product website: Vcopter Falcon Mini

View gallery - 10 images

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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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