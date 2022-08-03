© 2022 New Atlas
Swan Voyageur drone puts VTOL capabilities in the hands of hobbyists

By Ben Coxworth
August 03, 2022
Shown here fully assembled, the Swan Voyageur can be taken apart for transit and storage
Shown here fully assembled, the Swan Voyageur can be taken apart for transit and storage
VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft are a popular choice for passenger-carrying "air taxis," but it's easy to forget that they also make for quite versatile consumer drones. One such beast, the Swan Voyageur, could be yours for US$1,299.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Swan Voyageur is made by Hong Kong startup HEQ.

It's a tail-sitter VTOL, meaning that it sits in a vertical orientation – with its nose pointing straight up – when taking off, landing and hovering. In that orientation, its four propeller/motor units function like the rotor blades of a helicopter.

For forward flight, it simply tips forward into a horizontal orientation. Its fixed wings then provide lift, allowing for much more energy-efficient (and faster) flight than would be possible if it were a conventional quadcopter. Unlike a purely fixed-wing drone, however, the Swan Voyageur doesn't require a runway – it can take off and land on the spot.

Utilizing the included remote, operators can initiate automated take-offs and returns
Utilizing the included remote, operators can initiate automated take-offs and returns

A gimbal-mounted camera slung under the aircraft's nose streams real-time 1080p video to the operator (up to a distance of 8 km/5 miles), plus it records 4K/30fps video onto an onboard SD card. It does look like that camera won't work well for straight-down shots when the drone is hovering, as the drone's own body will likely be in the shot.

According to HEQ, one charge of the Swan Voyageur's 5,500-mAh lithium-polymer battery should be good for up to one hour of use – that figure is presumably based on mostly fixed-wing flight. The drone's top forward speed is claimed to be approximately 25 meters per second (90 km/h or 56 mph).

As mentioned, assuming it reaches production, a pledge of $1,299 will get you a Swan Voyageur of your own. The planned retail price is $1,599.

You can see it in action, and see footage shot by it, in the video below.

Swan Voyageur VTOL drone

Source: Kickstarter

