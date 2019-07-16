We're not sure if this thing is destined for cult status in the way the original 916 was. After all, that bike has more or less cemented itself right up the top of many "best motorcycles of all time" lists. It shifted the goalposts, not only with its stunning good looks, but with its compact, lightweight design and irrepressible racetrack success. It also didn't cost €40,000. But, whether you frame the 25th anniversary bike as a cynical cash grab at the few remaining boomers and gen Xers who still have the flexibility to ride a sportsbike, or as a genuine, starry-eyed tribute to a brand icon, you can't deny it's a gorgeous bit of kit.