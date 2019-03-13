Saturn may sport the most famous rings in the solar system, but it's far from the only thing with some bling. The Sun has several dusty rings surrounding it, including faint ones near the orbits of Venus and Earth and, of course, the asteroid belts out beyond Mars and Neptune. But now, two new studies have found evidence of new rings in the inner solar system – a dusty one in the orbit of Mercury and a new set of asteroids following Venus' path around the Sun.