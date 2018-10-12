The harmonica is one of the easiest instruments to learn, but mastering it to a level approaching players like Toots Thielemans and Sugar Blue and can take many years. You may have seen blues players like the latter using both hands to cup a Mississippi Saxophone around a microphone, creating a chamber around the instrument to keep out unwanted sounds from band members, improve tone and amplify the volume. If you're a solo performer who also plays guitar, you may find that you quickly run out of arms and are forced to play open harp. The Dyna-Mic cups the harmonica to the microphone for you, so you can go hands-on or hands-free.