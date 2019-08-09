Back in April the FDA offered an update on its ongoing investigation into health concerns surrounding e-cigarette use. A primary focus of the investigation was reports of seizures associated with vaping. Seizures are a known side effect of nicotine toxicity so it wasn't an unreasonable connection to investigate. At the time the FDA had collected 35 reports of seizures following the use of e-cigarettes, but as Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the FDA noted at the time, these reported cases were most likely just a small percentage of the total potential cases that could have occurred.