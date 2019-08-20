Comparing the new signals to previously-known ones, the team noticed a few similarities and differences. The dispersion measures – which is how "stretched" the signal becomes as it travels across the cosmos – appear to be roughly within the same range for both types of FRB sources. That said, bursts from repeaters tend to last longer than those from non-repeaters. And finally, some of the new signals were also found to give off weaker sub-bursts after the main show.