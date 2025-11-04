Windows users are finally getting their version of Apple’s Magic Trackpad

Years of waiting could soon be over for Windows users who’ve long envied Apple’s Magic Trackpad. Hyper, a California-based innovator with 20 years in the tech industry, introduced the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro on Kickstarter last month. The fundraising goal was reached within minutes of launch, so this overlooked gap in the market may soon be filled.

The company claims the device is "the most advanced trackpad for Windows, offering precision, contextual haptics, and full-force sensing." It features rubber feet to prevent slipping, and a durable soda-lime glass surface. The gadget is fairly compact, measuring 166.9 x 103.4 x 13.0 mm (6.57 x 4.07 x 0.51 in) and weighing around 300 grams.

The inventors promise that the trackpad’s ergonomic design keeps your hand in a more natural position compared to a traditional mouse. If you spend long hours working on a computer and often feel wrist strain, the Trackpad Pro might be a solution.

The Trackpad Pro measures 166.9 x 103.4 x 13.0 mm Hyper

While a regular trackpad responds only to simple taps, the Trackpad Pro detects different levels of force, recognizes gestures, and delivers a consistent zero-latency response across its entire surface. High precision makes the Trackpad Pro a useful tool for drawing, sketching, and detailed editing in professional software like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. It also has a smart palm-rejection feature that ignores accidental touches from your wrist or palm.

Fully compatible with Windows 10 and 11, the trackpad works straight out of the box and connects to a computer via Bluetooth. For advanced customization, users can install the Hydra Connect app to access a wide range of personalized settings.

The trackpad is virtually divided into action zones, allowing users to assign shortcuts to each one and also map one-, two-, or three-finger-deep clicks to specific tasks. Features like undo/redo, mute/unmute, scrolling, and taking screenshots are instantly accessible, significantly speeding up the workflow.

The Trackpad Pro may help alleviate wrist strain Hyper

The Edge Scroller feature can also save you from constantly moving the cursor across the screen. Instead, swipe up or down along the left or right edge of the trackpad to activate pre-set commands. This is especially handy for the moments when you want to mute yourself in Teams without anyone noticing – just do a quick edge swipe.

Hydra Connect also allows you to create profiles with unique gesture sets for your most frequently used applications. The gadget automatically detects when you switch between them, and applies your customized profiles accordingly. Switching brushes in Photoshop, inserting a new row in Excel, skipping slides in PowerPoint, or jumping between those applications can now be done with a single gesture.

The Trackpad Pro is fully compatible with Windows 10 and 11 Hyper

The Hydra Connect app is not compatible with macOS, but the trackpad itself can still function on your MacBook in basic point-and-click mode. Linux users might need to wait for future updates, as support for this system is not yet available.

Battery life is three to four weeks with typical usage. The gadget charges via a USB-C port and can also be used while charging.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, early backers can get the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro for a pledge of US$90 , while the planned retail price is US$150. Production is expected to start in December, and first shipments are scheduled for March 2026.

Hyper TrackPad Pro

Source: Kickstarter