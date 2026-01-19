'World's smallest' ergonomic horizontal mouse can be used almost anywhere

Even a device as simple as a computer mouse still has plenty of room for improvement. Modern versions are becoming lighter, more ergonomic, and often even look nothing like their traditional counterparts. The NanoFlow i2 Air incorporates some revolutionary features and is now available for backing on Kickstarter.

It is claimed to be the world’s smallest horizontal mouse, measuring 31 × 39 × 75 mm (1.22 × 1.54 × 2.95 in) and weighing just 35 g (1.25 oz), which makes it smaller than your earbuds case. It takes up very little space, fits easily in a pocket, and can be used on almost any surface.

The mouse was designed specifically for modern, flexible work conditions and is targeted at laptop users, digital nomads and travelers. And if you need to work in quiet places or late at night, you’ll likely appreciate how quiet the mouse’s clicks are – just under 20 dB.

The mouse is available in color choices of black and white Livaro Tech

One of the main goals behind this invention is to reduce wrist strain caused by traditional computer mice. While those are designed to be pushed against flat surfaces, the NanoFlow i2 Air uses forward-balance fingertip control. This design basically removes unnecessary palm contact, so force and control come from the fingertips rather than the palm.

As a result, muscle load is reduced and the wrist is placed in a more natural, relaxed position. The mouse has anti-slip rubber grips on both ends, allowing the fingers to maintain a steady hold. It also features an electroplated shell for easy cleaning.

Like other horizontal mice, the NanoFlow i2 Air is designed to reduce wrist strain Livaro Tech

The mouse is claimed to perform well on nearly any surface – from small coffee tables to sofas, airplane trays, or even your own lap – so any location can become a temporary workplace when needed, as long as you can balance your laptop there. Thanks to its ergonomic design and compact size, this device can be used on much smaller surfaces than a traditional mouse.

A one-hour fast charge via USB-C reportedly provides up to 40 hours of usage. The device can be still used while charging, allowing you to keep working without interruptions. It also features a smart standby mode that automatically turns the device off when not in use.

The device measures 31 × 39 × 75 mm (1.22 × 1.54 × 2.95 in) Livaro Tech

Supporting both Bluetooth and 2.4G wireless connections, the mouse can connect to two devices at the same time and instantly switch between them, which is a great feature for multitasking between a laptop and a tablet. The NanoFlow i2 Air doesn’t require any drivers and is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iPadOS, and Android devices that support Bluetooth or USB receivers.

The product is currently designed for right-handed users only and is available in color choices of black and white.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipment is expected to begin at the end of March. Early backers can purchase the product for US$79, with a planned retail price of $99.

NanoFlow i2 Air — The Smallest Horizontal Mouse

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

