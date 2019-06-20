Following his goal of establishing a better middle ground in which to dwell, Schalapski has managed to create one of the more compact camper-in-a-box systems out there while also giving it capabilities that many competitors lack. Unlike other systems that only work with vans and/or take up the entire width of the trunk, the ElloBox works in small vehicles right down to subcompacts and only takes up part of the trunk width. And it combines common features, like dual-burner cooking and water storage, with the less common feature of a solar-charged battery system for powering the water pump, compressor fridge box and other equipment.