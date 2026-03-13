Ambitious startup plans to put AI data centers in offshore wind turbines

What do you get when you combine distressed offshore wind energy sites, surging AI energy demands, and not-in-my-backyard sentiments towards data centers? One company is combining all three problems into a solution: floating offshore data centers.

One of the biggest concerns in AI is the enormous amount of energy it requires. In 2025 alone, AI data centers consumed 448 TWh of electricity, roughly equivalent to Germany's annual electricity consumption. Industry analysts project this number could double in just five years.

These levels of consumption place severe strain on local grids and raise pertinent questions about AI sustainability, especially now that the world is accelerating its transition to clean energy.

Researchers and engineers are racing to develop sustainable solutions that reduce AI data centers’ reliance on the grid. This usually means generating clean energy on-site. However, even these efforts are meeting resistance. The rate at which data centers are popping up across the US and Europe is driving not-in-my-backyard sentiment towards both the facilities themselves and the energy infrastructure needed to power them. Communities are concerned about land use, energy consumption, and environmental impact.

Aikido Technologies, a San Francisco-based company, may have found a way to solve both problems at once by moving the entire operation out to sea.

Aikido plans to eventually build offshore wind farms capable of supporting computing capacity from 30 megawatts to more than 1 gigawatt Aikido Technologies

The startup, best known for developing floating offshore wind platforms, has proposed a concept called the AO60DC, which integrates a large offshore wind turbine, battery storage, and a modular data center into a single structure. Basically, a wind-turbine/data-center hybrid. Instead of building server farms on land and running long transmission lines from distant wind farms, Aikido’s design places computing infrastructure directly at the source of renewable energy, colocating power generation, computing, cooling, and energy storage on a single floating platform.

“Over the past year, as we watched the growing challenges around powering and cooling new data centers, we realized our platform already had ample power and effectively free cooling built in. It hit us like a ton of bricks,” said the CEO of Aikido, Sam Kanner.

This summer a prototype will be retrofitted with a small wind turbine and proof-of-concept datacenter Aikido Technologies

The platform resembles a floating offshore wind foundation with three large structural legs. Inside those legs are sealed data-center modules housing racks of servers. The wind turbine mounted atop generates electricity that powers the computing systems below, while the surrounding seawater cools them.

Overall, the concept itself is elegantly straightforward. However, the actual engineering behind it all is anything but.

The system consists of a large platform that supports the turbine in the center, with three legs extending out from the base of the tower. The end of each leg contains a ballast that extends to around 20 meters (65 ft) deep. These ballasts hold tanks that are mostly filled with fresh water to keep the platform afloat at a given height, but the upper part of each tank also contains a 3- to 4-megawatt data hall.

With three legs, a single platform could support roughly 10-12 megawatts of computing capacity, powered primarily by a 15-18 megawatt wind turbine mounted above it. Batteries integrated into the structure store excess energy and smooth out fluctuations in wind output. A grid connection will still serve as a backup, but the goal is to operate largely off-grid, using locally generated renewable energy.

The Aikido One 1:4-scale platform was assembled in less than a week – the final assembly for a typical offshore platform would last at least five to six months Aikido Technologies

The data centers are tucked inside the submerged legs of the structure, protected by steel and cooled by the sea. Aikido's system uses a passive primary cooling mechanism that transfers heat from the data centers through the steel walls of the ballast tanks and directly into the surrounding seawater, with the company claiming the thermal impact on the ocean is limited to a few meters around the structure.

Another advantage of this solution is that, while the overall concept is new, all the systems and technologies required to bring it to life already exist. Offshore wind, oil and gas suppliers can manufacture the modular steel structures at existing fabrication sites, with the wind turbine, battery system, and 13 platform steel structures shipped to the site ready for integration. The data halls are also prefabricated onshore in a factory setting, then lifted into place during final port-side integration.

Aikido expects the platform to achieve a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of 1.08 thanks to its passive cooling system. For context, the global average PUE for data centers hovers around 1.5, meaning that for every unit of energy used to power the servers, another 0.5 units are consumed by cooling and infrastructure overhead. A PUE of 1.08 is exceptional, approaching the theoretical limit of 1.0.

A non-operational platform has already been deployed to validate construction and deployment techniques Aikido Technologies

Rather than starting from scratch on permitting or site identification, the company plans to build on the groundwork already laid by the broader offshore wind industry. Aikido intends to utilize the over 50 gigawatts of distressed floating wind sites globally that could be repurposed immediately for sovereign data center deployment.

“We have this power from the wind. We have free cooling. We think we can be quite cost competitive compared to conventional data-center solutions,” says Kanner.

The company plans to eventually build offshore wind farms capable of supporting computing capacity from 30 megawatts to more than 1 gigawatt. For now, however, current realities are more humble. Aikido's first prototype, a 100-kilowatt unit using a refurbished Vestas V-17 turbine, is scheduled to launch in the North Sea off the coast of Norway by the end of 2026. The first commercial project is targeted for the UK, with a planned operational date of 2028. A site has already been identified, and detailed engineering and commercial discussions are underway.

Source: Aikido Technologies

