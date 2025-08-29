Micro wind turbine for home rooftops receives milestone certification

German manufacturer SkyWind has just become the first company to receive full certification for its compact wind turbine, the NG. The small but mighty wind spinners are easy to install atop home rooftops to supplement grid power with clean energy.

When it comes to harvesting energy from air currents, the big wind turbines usually get all the attention. For example, in 2023, the world's largest wind turbine, with a 260-meter (853-ft) diameter began operating in China, only to be outdone the following year by another monster windmill with a blade diameter of 310 m (1,107 ft). While these gargantuan commercial-grade wind turbines can supply an impressive amount of power to a large collection of homes, German company SkyWind has taken a different, and user-friendly, approach to harnessing wind energy.

Its NG micro turbine was first revealed in 2009 when company founder Fritz Unger showed off his patented single-blade micro turbine at a young researchers competition. Since that time, SkyWind has sold over 10,000 of the devices and they're now in use in everthiing from homes to ski lodges.

Now, SkyWind has reached another important milestone in its evolution. It has become the first company in the world to receive full certification from the ICC Small Wind Certification Council for the micro turbine. The certification tests were conducted in the US state of Utah and included two years of testing to verify the turbine's power output, safety and function claims, and its long-term durability.

The NG's single rotor measures only 1.5 m (4.92 ft) in diameter, making it about the size of a satellite dish SkyWind

The micro turbines were each certified to have a power output 615 kWh/year. While it's true that that's only about 6% of the average American home's yearly usage of 10,791 kWh, multiple turbines could be installed to increase the amount of green energy harvested. Alternatively, one turbine could be applied to a specific function, such as providing lights to an outbuilding or a garage. SkyWind also points out that its turbines tend to function best during stormy conditions when solar panels fare worse, so a combination of both technologies could be a good approach for someone looking to supplement grid power with green alternatives.

Each turbine is about the size of a rooftop satellite dish, measuring just 1.5 m (4.92 ft) in diameter, which makes installation of multiple units possible. The NGs operate extremely quietly and feature onboard computers to evaluate conditions as well as automatic braking and storm shutdown systems. They currently retail for €2,949 each (about US$3,450).

“Achieving SWCC certification is a significant step for SkyWind,” said Unger, now SkyWind's CEO. “It reinforces our commitment to rigorous testing and international quality standards, and ensures our customers can trust in the performance and longevity of our turbines.”

Sources: SkyWind, ICC-SWCC