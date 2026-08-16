© 2026 New Atlas
Engineering

Insane 940-ft cliff elevator slashes commute time dramatically

By Bronwyn Thompson
August 16, 2026
Insane 940-ft cliff elevator slashes commute time dramatically
This is how China gets kids to school
This is how China gets kids to school
View 2 Images
This is how China gets kids to school
1/2
This is how China gets kids to school
No more cliff-climbing for kids from this remote village
2/2
No more cliff-climbing for kids from this remote village

A breathtaking plunge in an elevator down the side of a canyon has opened, drastically increasing capacity and making what was once a six-hour round trip even shorter. It's now down to around 30 minutes.

No more cliff climbing to school! China's sky elevator shoots up mountain kids to study even harder

We don't really need to do a whole lot of background on Chinese infrastructure here – over the past year I've discovered the country's engineering inventiveness when it comes to making it up and down mountains.

China still holds the Guinness World Record for tallest outdoor elevator, the famous Bailong ride that travels 326 m (1,070 ft) up and down a cliff face in around a minute and a half.

It's almost enough to wonder why this smaller one is even worth covering. But sometimes the tallest building or longest bridge may make a good headline but reporting on them doesn't really explain how such structures change lives. (We know you love the tall skyscrapers, though, but so far research has yet to show they're more than urban symbols or something for US rock-climber Alex Honnold to scale without ropes, as he did in January in Taipei.)

Now, in a remote Chinese village, a 288-m (945-ft) cliff elevator has opened up alongside one built in 2022 in order for kids to get to school. Before these cliff rides, children had to do their best mountain goat impersonations and walk up and down precarious cliffside trails in this Yunnan province canyon.

The new "Fuyao Ladder” elevator, which sits alongside the 2022 268-m (879-ft) “Qingyun Ladder”, has further changed the lives of the kids who live in the remote Nizhuhe Village at the bottom of the canyon. For generations, children have had to literally climb a mountain roughly every 10 days – for three hours – to get to and from boarding school.

No more cliff-climbing for kids from this remote village
No more cliff-climbing for kids from this remote village

The village itself sits at an elevation of around – but Guanzhai Primary School is on the top of the mountain at about 1,650 m (5,413 ft).

But while this new elevator has drastically cut travel time down for the kids, reportedly aged six to 15, there are some mountains that even Chinese ingenuity may need time to conquer fully (I personally expect less infrastructure and more innovative vertical flight moves from the likes of Guangzhou trailblazers EHang).

"The second 'sky school bus' is 20 meters [66 ft] higher than the first, featuring a fully transparent 360° glass curtain wall for outdoor sightseeing, and operates at a speed of 5 meters [16 ft] per second," according to local news outlet Yunnan Net. "The combined capacity of the two elevators reaches 1,200 people per hour, increasing the scenic area's daily visitor capacity from 4,000 to 15,000 people, effectively solving the problems of visitor congestion and inconvenience caused by the saturation of the first elevator."

So, essentially, kids start their week traveling a short distance on a shuttle bus, which takes them to the base of the elevator. The new structure forms part of what is being called the "aerial school bus" (or 空中校车), getting students to a platform near the top of the mountain in just minutes. They still have to then take an aerial cable car – a trip of around five minutes – to get to school, but the new elevator has dramatically increased access up and down the mountain.

And, importantly, everyone can get to school on time without having to climb a cliff face before 9 am. Oh, and it's worth noting that that was built to make it easier for a handful of students to access their education – which may be the most impressive aspect of this cliff-conquering work.

Source: Yunnan Net

Tags

EngineeringChinaArchitectsEngineeringElevatorInfrastructure
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The JEC Tower has now reached a height of 430 m (1,410 ft) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Architecture
Kilometer-high Saudi tower inches closer to world's tallest record
The JEC Tower has hit another milestone on its journey to become the new world's tallest skyscraper. The building is rapidly moving toward the halfway mark and has now reached a height of 1,410 ft.
A male version of the Uworld U1 struts its stuff
Robotics
'World's 1st mass-produced humanoid robot' motors to market in China
Chinese tech giant Ubtech has launched the 'world’s first' humanoid robot designed to be an everyday companion and live in your home. Despite ambitious claims, the product launch left many people more skeptical than impressed.
Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower will eventually exceed a height of 1 km (0.62 miles)
Architecture
World's new tallest building races toward completion in Saudi Arabia
The future world's tallest building has passed a major construction milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower has now reached 102 floors and is rapidly progressing toward its planned height of more than 3,280 ft.
Parabella is a modern take on the pillbox
Military
Ukraine progresses into the past with modern pillbox
In what looks like a march to the past, at this year's Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Ukrainian firm Parabella has shown off its eponymous portable pillbox military shelter designed to protect troops on the battlefield.
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
Architecture
Work finally begins on 2 World Trade Center supertall skyscraper
Construction has officially begun on New York City's most high-profile supertall skyscraper. Rising to a height of 1,226 ft, 2 World Trade Center will finally complete the rebuilt World Trade Center skyline.
The reactor is cooled by steel tubes filled with sodium
Energy
Modular next-gen US nuclear reactor goes critical
Nuclear energy in the West took another step forward as the first privately developed, non-light-water reactor to go critical in the United States in more than 40 years reached a major milestone when the Antares Nuclear Mark-0 test reactor came online at Idaho National Laboratory.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!