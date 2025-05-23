© 2025 New Atlas
Environment

Smart building facade regulates heat by mimicking a plant and a bug

By Ben Coxworth
May 23, 2025
Smart building facade regulates heat by mimicking a plant and a bug
The FlectoLine demonstrator facade has already been in use for two years
The FlectoLine demonstrator facade has already been in use for two years
View 4 Images
The FlectoLine demonstrator facade has already been in use for two years
1/4
The FlectoLine demonstrator facade has already been in use for two years
The modules require a pressure of just 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) to fully actuate to a 90-degree angle
2/4
The modules require a pressure of just 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) to fully actuate to a 90-degree angle
The FlectoLine demonstrator all shut up for hot weather, with its photovioltaic
3/4
The FlectoLine demonstrator all shut up for hot weather, with its photovoltaic cells clearly visible
In cooler weather, the flaps fold together to open up the facade
4/4
In cooler weather, the flaps fold together to open up the facade
View gallery - 4 images

Nobody likes buildings that are too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter. That's where the FlectoLine facade comes in, as it uses not just one but two bio-inspired mechanisms to automatically regulate how much solar thermal energy gets through a building's windows.

The FlectoLine system is being developed via a partnership between Germany's universities of Stuttgart and Freiburg, as part of the international Flectuation research project.

For the past two years, a prototype facade has been in use on a greenhouse in the University of Freiburg's Botanical Garden, in the state of Baden-Württemberg. The scientists behind the installation were honored earlier this month at the first-ever Award for Bio-Inspired Innovations Baden-Württemberg, where they received a special prize.

The modules require a pressure of just 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) to fully actuate to a 90-degree angle
The modules require a pressure of just 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) to fully actuate to a 90-degree angle

Measuring 83.5 square meters (899 sq ft), the prototype covers the exterior of the windows along one side of the greenhouse. It's made up of an array of shading elements, each one of which in turn consists of two fiber-reinforced thermoplastic flaps that can spread apart from one another or fold together.

The elements in general are definitely reminiscent of the traps on a Venus flytrap, although they were actually inspired by the prey-catching appendages of another carnivorous plant, the aquatic waterwheel (Aldrovanda vesiculosa).

The pneumatic "hinge zone" at the base of each flap, however, was inspired by veins in the shape-shifting wings of the striped bug (Graphosoma italicum). As air is pumped into that flexible elastic hinge, the structure expands, causing the stiffer main flap to fold out to one side.

The FlectoLine demonstrator all shut up for hot weather, with its photovioltaic
The FlectoLine demonstrator all shut up for hot weather, with its photovoltaic cells clearly visible

As the two flaps in each element fold out to either side simultaneously, they block sunlight from going through the window, helping to keep the interior of the building cool. In hot weather, this action could make a big difference in how much air conditioning is required.

In cooler weather, the flaps are folded inwards so they meet in the middle – this action is triggered simply by shutting off the airflow to their hinge zones. The elements then maximize the amount of room-warming sunlight that passes through the window, reducing the demands on the building's heating system.

In cooler weather, the flaps fold together to open up the facade
In cooler weather, the flaps fold together to open up the facade

The whole facade can be set to work automatically, in response to weather conditions, time of day, and ambient temperatures. That said, it can also be manually operated as needed. And as an added bonus, the prototype is powered by photovoltaic cells installed on the outside surfaces of its elements.

"In light of the challenges posed by climate change, architecture must take new directions," says research associate Edith A. Gonzalez, of the University of Stuttgart. "With FlectoLine, we have successfully demonstrated how much potential adaptive facades hold in this regard."

Source: University of Stuttgart

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

EnvironmentUniversity of StuttgartUniversity of FribourgSolar PoweredHeatingCoolingBiomimicryBuilding Facades
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!