We seem to be creating something here that could turn into a big global brand, and may even be able to take on, like, Nintendos and Microsofts and others around the world. When we look at the amount of money that is made – 35,000 arcades in the US ... 45,000 in Europe, and no one knows how many in Asia. The money in that alone would allow me to expand this to offices in every capital city, and every minor city as well. My goal is to try and get Australia on track. Try and get it strong. Try and get it so that anybody who learns in university how to make games, or how to be a technology professional, isn't stuck having to go overseas and beg. Or end up in Kmart.