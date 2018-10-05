Fake news is a problem. This is inarguable. However, exactly how to identify and deal with it is a challenge with no really good solution. Google, Facebook and other tech giants are struggling with exactly how to moderate the spread of both outright misinformation, and extremely biased news reporting. Individual fact-checking and moderating of specific articles is an insanely time-consuming process, and one still frustratingly subject to the bias of individual moderators. So, while Facebook, for example, currently has thousands of human moderators working to keep tabs on the content shooting around its platform, it is clear that some kind of technological resource will play an increasingly significant role in the solution.