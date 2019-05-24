So, if we rewind around 10 million years, to a time when humans, chimpanzees and gorillas shared a common ancestor, we find an era when this ancestor slowly started to spend more time on the ground instead of up in the trees. This new lifestyle meant our common ancestor started to eat more fruit off the ground, instead of freshly picked from a tree. The evolutionary pressure of eating less fresh food subsequently favored those better able to digest these naturally fermented foods.