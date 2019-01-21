"I distinctly remember the moment when we went over a ledge with the ROV and saw hundreds of these cusk eels, along with several other species of fish, swimming around," says Natalya Gallo, lead author of a study describing the discovery. "I could hardly believe my eyes. We were in a suboxic habitat, which should exclude fish, but instead there were hundreds of fish. I immediately knew this was something special that challenged our existing understanding of the limits of hypoxia tolerance."