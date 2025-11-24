Imagine having your own fitness coach available at any moment, who won't charge you $100 an hour. This might now become a reality! BodyPark, a Hong Kong-based company that develops AI-powered fitness technology, has unveiled its minimalistic AI-fitness device, Atom, on Kickstarter – and if it reaches the market, we’ll be left with far fewer excuses not to work out.

The Atom is pocket-sized and lightweight (155 g/5.5 oz), featuring a 160-degree ultra-wide camera and a rounded display. It can be placed on any surface or even attached to a wall with a magnetic mount. The camera’s sensors capture your whole body even when the device is just an arm’s length away, and the tilting head automatically keeps you centered.

Whether you’re working on strength or mobility, prefer bodyweight training, resistance bands, or dumbbells, there are lots of options in the built-in work out library. Over a thousand exercises are categorized by type, difficulty level, and target muscles. You just pick one, read the instructions on the screen, watch a sample video, place the device in front of you, and go for it.

One charge of the battery should be good for up to 72 hours of non-continuous use BodyPark

The Atom captures 34 skeletal key points and evaluates every movement by comparing it to an ideal model. This allows to provide instant voice feedback to help you correct your posture: “Squat lower," “Take a step back," “Chest up." The creators promise an average precision of 96%.

The device can connect to earphones via Bluetooth when you’re at the gym, or you can use a speaker while exercising at home. It counts reps and sets, features a gamified scoring system, and sends emojis to remind you that workouts are fun (even when it doesn’t feel that way). At the end of each exercise, the Atom will tell you how well you performed and let you dive into advanced stats such as range of motion, power, velocity, and displacement.

A 1.43-inch screen shows key metrics – reps, sets, and total time. You can also use it to instantly replay the video of yourself after each set to analyze any potential mistakes.

If you're not sure where to start, the built-in AI agent can create personalized workouts or even an entire training plan based on your preferences and goals – just describe them using a chatbot.

The cap will cost you extra BodyPark

The device can connect to a smartphone and smartwatch, allowing you to synchronize your heart rate and other fitness metrics with the Atom. For now, only Apple Watch and Samsung Watch are supported, and the team is working on future updates for Garmin. The same device can be shared by a family – just create an account for each user. Switching between accounts is said to take only a few seconds.

The battery will last for 72 hours with one hour of active use per day or seven hours of continuous usage.

The Atom will have a standard free plan that provides access to the library, DIY workout planning, and real-time rep counting. The main “smart” features – pretty much everything that makes the device unique – will be available only with a Pro membership: AI instant form correction, chatbot, post-workout reports and metric analysis, and phone synchronization. The monthly subscription is US$9, and the annual plan is $99. Kickstarter backers can get a lifetime Pro membership for $69, while the market price will be $495.

The expected retail price of the device itself is $219, while Kickstarter backers can get it for $139. The Atom can be personalized with a miniature plastic hat with a camera cover (for an additional $12 – style isn’t cheap) that goes on top of the device and comes in four colors: orange, green, red, or grey. The product comes with a USB-C cable, user manual, and a gift card for one month of Pro membership.

Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping will begin in February 2026.

BodyPark ATOM: The World's First Al Fitness Companion

Source: Kickstarter

