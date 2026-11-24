Your brain may literally be making it harder for you to get up off the couch and go for that run you know you desperately need as the years roll on.

Researchers have found that switching off a small group of cells in the aging mouse brain gets the animals moving faster and farther around their cages. Within weeks, they're gripping harder, too.

The study helps us better understand the mental and physiological challenges involved with maintaining the motivation to remain physically active throughout our lives.

A team led by neurobiologist Lora Heisler started by tracking the everyday movements of 72 volunteers in Scotland. Those aged 50 to 70 walked more slowly and covered less ground each day than those aged 17 to 30.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, mice followed a similar pattern. They spent more time sitting still and traveled shorter distances in old age, despite having comparable surroundings and opportunities to move as their younger counterparts.

The researchers found that an important source of serotonin in a region of the test animals’ midbrains called the dorsal raphe ramped up its activity in older mice. Turning up the dial on these serotonin-producing cells in younger mice made them move more like their elders.

In a separate experiment, mice genetically deprived of a serotonin receptor called 5-HT2C largely kept up their activity as they aged.

Focusing on the receptor narrowed the search to an area of the brain called the ventral tegmental area, which contains dopamine-producing neurons involved in movement and motivation. There, serotonin activates nearby cells that suppress the circuit. Crucially, as this pathway becomes more active, its potential to reduce spontaneous movement increases.

“Think of the brain's movement system as a bicycle,” says Heisler.

“The brain chemical dopamine helps push the pedals, driving the urge to move, while another chemical called serotonin puts a brake on this pathway. With age, that brake becomes increasingly engaged, slowing voluntary movement. We found that releasing the brake restored more youthful levels of activity in older mice.”

When the team selectively removed serotonin receptor-carrying cells from the ventral tegmental area in older mice, the animals spent less time being idle. They also lost fat, gained lean mass, and improved their grip strength. The two groups ate much the same amount, so the extra trips around the cage apparently had little to do with looking for dinner.

Knowing that neurological changes are behind your reduced lust for a hike might alleviate your guilt, but the discovery doesn’t get you off the hook when it comes to finding the willpower. The consequences of spending less time on your feet add up remarkably quickly, regardless. A 2022 analysis linked higher daily step counts to a lower risk of death. In adults aged 60 and over, the association levels off at around 6,000 to 8,000 steps a day.

How much this exercise-hampering brain circuit contributes to an old-age slowdown remains an open question. The study’s volunteers represented two snapshots at different ages, while the brain experiments were performed in mice. It also remains to be seen how much of the improvement in grip strength was a direct result of the extra movement itself.

Still, those extra laps around the cage suggest that at least some of what appears to be a loss of physical capacity in old age could be traced back to an overzealous braking system in our own brains.

Knowing this could lead to more ways to get the motivational wheels humming again, and make that first step from the couch as easy now as it was in your teens.

The research was published in Metabolism.

Source: The University of Aberdeen