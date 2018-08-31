Sustainable flatpack SysHaus pops up in less than a monthView gallery - 13 images
Homes that come in easy-to-assemble flat-packed components are gaining in popularity, and a new one to pop up in São Paulo, Brazil is undoubtedly one of the more impressive we've seen. As the first SysHaus from the local startup of the same name, the dwelling took less than a month to construct and was designed with sustainability in mind, right down to its tasteful, low-maintenance garden surrounds.
Designed in collaboration with local architects Studio Arthur Casas, the team set out to design a home that integrated its natural surroundings and kept its environmental footprint to a minimum. That starts with the construction process itself, which took just 28 days and made every effort to reduce waste brought on by excess materials and residues, and ends with the fact that 100 percent of the materials used are recyclable.
In between, the stunning 200-sq m (2,150-sq ft) home features a rainwater harvesting system, draws power from photovoltaic solar panels, and includes an intelligent monitoring system. It also features a biodigester, a system for turning organic waste into gas to be used for cooking in the kitchen and to heat up the artificial fireplace.
Products from the biodigester can also be used as fertilizer for the garden, which is laden with bamboo and grass for their fast-growth and minimal water demands. These are contrasted with olive trees planted throughout, which demand patience with their notorious slow-growing nature. A green-topped roof is also available as an optional extra, which improves the home's energy efficiency and acoustics.
The home opens up to its garden with large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in a very deliberate move to connect the interior and the exterior. This theme continues indoors with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living spaces, all fitted with bespoke furniture and fittings designed by Studio Arthur Casas.
This is only the first model from SysHaus, but in terms of floorspace, aesthetics and sustainable features it is a step up from the other prefab flatpack homes we've seen, which are certainly charming, but generally keep things pretty simplistic. Pricing will depend on the configuration the client is after, while availability would depend on the location. More information is available via the source link below.
Source: SysHaus
