Many small camper vans feature rear seats that fold to create a two-person bed. The Fiorino doesn't offer room for both a rear bench and camper van amenities like a kitchen block, so Flexcamper works with an empty load area, adding a non-drive seat in back. Combine that seat with the folded front passenger seat and you have the foundation for a single bed. The space between the front and rear seats gets filled by the tabletop supported by fold-out wings below. Cushions on all three surfaces line up to create a single bed measuring up to 98 in (250 cm) long.