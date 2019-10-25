Ford's fully electrified Mustang SUV debuts in November

Some automakers dip their toes in the water sheepishly when launching an initial electric vehicle, but Ford is leaping high, contorting into taut, textbook cannonball form and drenching the crowd. Its first vehicle of an energized EV market offensive draws heavily from the book of Mustang legend, with styling and performance inspired by Ford's muscle icon. The company has been teasing the electric crossover for a while now, and today it announced that we'll get our first look at a world premiere event based at next month's LA Auto Show. It's definitely one EV crossover to watch out for.

In a world where all-electric crossovers are quickly becoming a dime a dozen, it's rare that a new one even tickles an eyebrow anymore. But an all-electric pony-UV that smashes together the latest in torquey battery drive tech with smooth, classic styling borrowed from Ford's most legendary sports car? That's something that'll make a person look up and take notice.

Ford says that the Mustang crossover is targeting 300 miles (483 km) of EPA-estimated range per charge (and 370 miles/600 km on Europe's more generous WLTP) in a specific configuration, and an October 17 press release from Ford's charging partner Electrify America has the trim in question as a rear-wheel drive model with extended-range battery pack. The other trims and range figures are still unknown outside of Dearborn.

Ford puts a prototype EV through its winter paces Ford

Ford doesn't give us much of a look in the teaser picture that accompanies the debut announcement, but we can see that the new crossover borrows liberally from the Mustang, grabbing the muscular haunches and tri-bar taillights and daytime running lights. The roofline is higher and flatter, as necessary for a small SUV, but Ford adds some sportiness with a fastback-like window line below.

Ford is moving forward from low-volume compliance EVs of years past, positioning its crossover as the first in a new age of electrified Blue Oval. It plans to invest $11.5 billion in electric vehicles before the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. It's also working hard to address the biggest concerns holding back EV adoption, particularly fears of getting stranded with nowhere to charge. Last week's announcement informed the world that Ford intends to make its FordPass Charging Network the largest EV charging network in North America. When using one of the Electrify America DC fast chargers that are part of the network, Ford's e-SUV will take about 45 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent, adding roughly 47 miles (75 km) of range every 10 minutes.

Ford says its charging network offers 12,000 charging locations and 35,000 plugs, all easily searchable via the FordPass app on mobile device or vehicle touchscreen Ford

After its debut on November 17, Ford's electric crossover will roll out next year. It will be followed by other electrified vehicles, including an all-electric F-150 pickup.

Source: Ford