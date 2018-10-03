Rapide 3 electric cargo scooter trundles into ParisView gallery - 5 images
Utility three-wheelers are a pretty common sight in many parts of the developing world. While many auto rickshaws or tuk-tuks are powered by two-strokes, efforts to curb pollution have seen petrol-powered vehicles replaced by natural gas and battery-electric vehicles over the last few years. Gaius Autos rolled into Paris this week to show off its electric commercial maxi scooter, dubbed the Rapide 3.
The Rapide 3 is aimed at commercial delivery applications and fleet use. The front of the vehicle has been designed to tilt into the turns at up to 42 degrees, while the rear 12-inch steel wheels stay as they are, and it can carry a maximum payload of 200 kg (440 lb) or 440 liter (16 cu ft) capacity. The electric cargo trike is 2,500 mm (98.4 in) long and 940 mm (37 in) wide, has an empty weight of just 250 kg (551 lb) and a turning circle of 2,600 mm (102.36 in).
The rider is shielded from the elements by a windscreen with wiper and anti-UV overhead canopy, while the open sides allow for easy mount and dismount. Both front and rear suspension will help smooth out the bumps, and LED lighting will sip gently at the Lithium-titanate battery pack.
That 5.2 kWh battery unit offers up to 105 km (65 miles) per charge. Though this isn't much by today's standards, the system supports fast charging that can get the batteries up to 80 percent capacity in just 15 minutes, and they're rated good for 8 years of normal operation before showing signs of wear. The Rapide 3's brushless IPM electric motor should get the trike up to a top cruising speed of 95 km/h (60 mph), with 68 Nm of torque on tap too.
Stopping power comes in the shape of disk brakes with ABS and regen, and a mid-handlebar touch display shows ride info such as remaining charge, speed and drive mode. Pairing with a smartphone app allows operators to deep dive into the Rapide 3's performance data.
We're awaiting pricing and availability information.
