The Rapide 3 is aimed at commercial delivery applications and fleet use. The front of the vehicle has been designed to tilt into the turns at up to 42 degrees, while the rear 12-inch steel wheels stay as they are, and it can carry a maximum payload of 200 kg (440 lb) or 440 liter (16 cu ft) capacity. The electric cargo trike is 2,500 mm (98.4 in) long and 940 mm (37 in) wide, has an empty weight of just 250 kg (551 lb) and a turning circle of 2,600 mm (102.36 in).

